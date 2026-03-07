Armageddon Prose

kimyo
blocking the release of satellite footage is the tell, this would be unnecessary if the u.s. was winning. also the body count is highly suspect. they won't be able to keep that under wraps for much longer.

they're trapped themselves (or maybe it was the plan all along) into having to nuke iran from top to bottom and side to side. no other military option will allow them to claim 'unconditional surrender'.

but unless they kill every single iranian, those who remain will destroy the region's oil infrastructure and take us down with them. the iranians have already demonstrated the ability to do so with great precision.

the iranians are playing grandmaster level chess, with style. hegseth was tiddly-wink champion back in his kindergarten days. graft has created a system in which military leadership capable of winning wars is denied a seat at the table. only those who can deliver endless war are welcome.

J. Gan.
The USA(And Israel of course) lost this war the moment they "killed" a religious leader, the #2 man in Islamic religion. Will we now receive epic levels of blowback, from sleeper cells, who trampled the Southern border during the "joe Biden" years, and remain on the loose domestically? Jihadism and it's tenets require followers to fight their enemy to the death of themselves or their enemy, when their leader is killed.

