The question posed: “Who do you think has a nicer set of jugs, Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris?”

“I’ll go with the white chick,” the African-American gentleman replied, referencing Warren.

“[Kamala’s] ideology is not breast-like,” he adds by way of explanation.

I’m not sure what that means exactly, and he probably doesn’t either, but it is certainly a fascinating angle to run with.

This was an A-B “man-on-the-street” conversation that was proceeding in a civil manner in the grand marketplace of ideas, until some menopausal See-You-Next-Tuesdays rudely C’d their way in to viciously henpeck the young men about the inappropriateness of appreciating Congresswomen’s assets.

“I actually thought I entered a time warp and went back 100 years,” one of them shrieked.

“I’m an anti-porn activist,” another woman with red frames on her glasses chimes in. “You’re mother would be very ashamed you’re doing this kind of work.”

(For the record, I have never met a mentally balanced woman with colored rims on her glasses, for the record, so it’s probably best to take that as a red flag off the bat whenever you meet one.)

Personally, if I were the interviewer, not to tell him how to do his job, I wouldn’t have chosen the fake Native American and the Coconut lady as the paragons of mammary virtue, but there’s admittedly slim pickings in the People’s House.

Maybe I’d have gone with the “Big Booty Latina,” as Alex Stein calls her.

Although, at age 30 or whatever AOC is, well on her way to abueladom, she’s getting progressively porkier by the year, she’s still a spicy little firecracker.

These people love their churros.

And who can blame them?

Latinxes make awesome desserts .

Benjamin Bartee, authorof Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

