The anti-democratic Democratic National Committee convened recently to install its new leader.

The event, intended to showcase liberal and loving Unity™ Through Diversity™, or something to that effect, clearly did not go as planned.

Symone Sanders, the egregious ogre of a Democrat operative who poses as a journalist on MSNBC, flanked by her comrades from the same “news” network who are somehow allowed by their employer to nakedly work for the Democrat party, was visibly discombobulated following repeated interruptions of their propaganda panel.

Later, some irate Persons of Color™ took the stage to demand the attention they were due because of their melanin. A Latinx (or something) spoke in passionate anti-English tongues like a real Pentecostal preacher. One axed the crowd for their support.

For all of this theater, the Democrats ended up with a very sad beta as new Chair.

Via Democrats.org (emphasis added):

“Today, Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Chair and Association of State Democratic Chairs (ASDC) President Ken Martin was elected as the new Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) with overwhelming support from DNC members on the first ballot. In his acceptance speech, newly-elected Chair Martin committed to holding the Trump administration accountable, uniting and charting a new path for the Democratic Party, and fighting for working families. “The Democratic Party is the party of working people, and it’s time to roll up our sleeves and outcompete everywhere, in every election, and at every level of government — and I look forward to working with this next generation of leadership to build a Party to unite America,” said DNC Chair Ken Martin. “Today’s elections mark a new chapter in DNC leadership, and Donald Trump and his billionaire allies are put on notice: we will hold them accountable for ripping off working families, and we will beat them at the ballot box.””

That’ll win the male vote back for sure.

For the record, Chris Cuomo blew the whole "we fight billionaires" narrative out of the water when he exposed perhaps the most compelling metaphor depicting the true nature of the Party at last year’s convention.

