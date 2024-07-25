… Or Mussolini. Pick your 20th century demagogue.

Randi Weingarten — part-time lesbian Hitler/Mussolini mime in a pantsuit and full-time president of the American Federation of Teachers — recently delivered an unreal performance recently as she railed against the alleged “threat to democracy” and the usual tripe that Democrat operatives have been screaming about for almost a decade at this point.

Mind you, this occurred at a teachers’ union conference wherein the ostensible topic at hand is education. If that’s not a damning indictment of the NPC factory that is public education, I’ll be damned if I know what is.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“American Federation of Teachers boss Randi Weingarten has been ripped as an ‘unhinged lunatic’ after she delivered a wild, political rally-style speech suggesting that former President Donald Trump was an ‘existential threat’ to democracy. The teachers’ union president screamed and shouted at her members as she warned of looming violence and fascism if Trump wins the 2024 election when she took the stage during the AFT’s annual convention in Houston, Texas, on Monday. ‘The November elections will determine which path we take as a nation. Progress is indeed possible, but so is the eradication of the rights and freedoms we hold dear,’ the union boss declared in her lengthy speech. ‘Historians … who study threats to democracy and how fascists come to power conclude that it is seldom a dramatic event or attack that lets fascism in the door. The violence comes later after they are voted in,’ she continued. ‘Voting is still our best defense against tyranny and fascism.’”

Watch her shake her upper arm flab and her triple chins around in righteous indignation at the bad orange man while shilling for the Karamel-uh entity and managing to squeeze a trifecta of abortion, gun control, and Climate Change™ propaganda into a tiny 1:35 clip.

Per Open Secrets, the AFT is a brazenly partisan apparatus of the Democrat Party that funnels public school teachers’ money into the party coffers — and is somehow allowed to get away with it.

On a tangentially related topic, Glenn Greenwald, national treasure, has been hard on the beat of exposing the “Democratic Party” as the decidedly, brazenly anti-democratic political machine that it is:

· The party rigged the primary in both 2016 and 2020 to prevent Bernie Sanders from winning, whom the donor class viewed as unfavorable to its interests

· Barack Obama intervened in 2020 to crown Biden the nominee in 2020 and overnight all of the other hacks running dropped out and endorsed him immediately, later to be rewarded, as in the case of Pete Bootyjudge, with cushy cabinet appointments

· After pledging to assign a black woman to the post for Equity™ purposes in 2020, the Brandon entity appointed the Karamel-uh entity VP even though she never cleared 2% in the 2019 primary before dropping out in disgrace, even with the corporate state media propaganda machine fully behind her. In other words, no one liked her then just as no one likes her now.

· The DNC canceled in practice the Democrat primary last year, rendering it ceremonial. The unsightly ogre Symone Sanders, former Kamala spokeslady, bragged about this on national television

· The party is now appointing Kamala as the Chosen One with no democratic process whatsoever, foregoing the obvious and rightful normal open convention process that would serve as a remedy for an abdicated presidency

