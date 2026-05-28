Current Sith overlord and aspirational emperor of the galaxy, just a few false flags and manufactured crises away from assuming the throne, Larry Fink, recently appeared at something billed as “National Skilled Trades Day,” hosted by Texas State Technical College in Waco to recruit the electricians he needs to complete the destruction of his AI Death Star.

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Via Houston Chronicle:

“With data centers booming across Texas and population growth continuing steadily, BlackRock is committing $30 million to train more than 12,000 Texas workers for electrical careers. …Formally announced Wednesday [May 6], National Skilled Trades Day, at an event hosted by Texas State Technical College in Waco. It comes as the state has assumed a central role in the nationwide race to construct data centers to support the growth of artificial intelligence and other data-heavy industries. “The scale of growth underway in Texas demands a workforce ready to build it,” said Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm, in a news release announcing the grants. The state “sits at the center of America’s infrastructure and energy buildout,” noted BlackRock. Texas’ data center load could more than double by 2028, according to a January report from Bloom Energy, which would give the state about 30% of the United States data center market. The state could become the world’s largest data center market by 2030, according to a February report from JLL, which cited “plentiful land and energy” as a factor fueling Texas’s growth potential. Even before the surge in data center construction began, however, the state was facing a shortage of electricians and electrical workers driven by population growth and rising power demands. The $30 million in funding for workforce training in Texas is part of the broader $100 million Future Builders initiative BlackRock announced in March, which aims to prepare 50,000 Americans for careers in various skilled trades. The nationwide initiative points to a growing demand for HVAC technicians, plumbers, and ironworkers as well as electricians, across the U.S.”

In a portion of his comments, Fink, in need of “trillions” of dollars in capital for AI infrastructure by his own estimation, casually demanded that American workers, per a scheme he pitched as “growing with the United States,” have their pension and 401(k) funds redirected into AI investments.

If you don’t give him all of your retirement money to build his Panoptican Death Machine, Fink explains, Chinese communist robots will rape your daughter… or something.

And wouldn’t you rather have your daughter raped, metaphorically, by Larry Fink?

That’s the patriotic thing.

“If we could get more and more Americans to think about growing with the United States, we will have far than enough money to invest in this [AI] infrastructure…. The need for electrons is growing every day… If we’re going to be the leader in technology, which we are, if we’re going to be the leader in AI, which we presently are, it’s just going to require trillions of dollars of investments. And if we don’t invest in it, China will be the global leader in this…. To me this is not ‘whether,’ this is a must…. It translates into a more dynamic economy. We need the United States economy to grow at over 2%, we need the U.S. economy to grow at 3%, especially with the growing deficits the federal government has. And so, this money… is going to be coming from the private sector, from savings accounts, from pension accounts, from insurance companies and on and on and on. The whole world is in need of improving infrastructure.”

(Whatever PR firm trained Bill Gates to perform the same effeminate gesticulations and vocal intonations as Bill Gates in order to convey non-threateningness to retarded liberals who view any portrayal of masculinity as inherently toxic apparently also trained Larry Fink.)

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Isn’t it interesting that, while Fink is so pressingly concerned about “improving infrastructure” that he insists on raiding grandma’s Social Security for the capital, he shows no interest whatsoever in repairing bridges or roads or desalination plants to deal with the coming water shortage?

No — his concern over “infrastructure” very narrowly focuses on AI data centers for his panopticon.

Weird, but probably an innocent oversight.

He means well — did you see his nerdy, angelic aesthetic? That means he’s a good and progressive person who exclusively eats lab-produced meat to fight global warming and subscribes to the sacred axiom that Trans Rights Are Human Rights™.

You can trust Larry Fink; he loves you and wants you to be happy.

Those AI data centers are going to be used exclusively for your benefit.

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Anyway, Fink’s been subtly pimping the “give me your pensions and 401(k)s to invest in AI” line for at least a year.

Via Larry Fink’s 2025 Annual Chairman’s Letter to Investors:

“While BlackRock helps people invest for retirement all over the world, I want to focus on the U.S. in this section. Because the situation is dire. Public pensions are facing huge shortfalls. Nationwide, the data shows they’re only about 80% funded—and that’s probably an overly optimistic number. Meanwhile, a third of the country has no retirement savings at all. No pensions, no 401(k)—nothing. As money runs shorter, lives are getting longer. Today, if you’re married and both of you reach 65, there’s a 50/50 chance at least one of you lives until 90. And with biomedical breakthroughs like GLP-1 drugs, many more chronic diseases might soon become curable. That’s an incredible blessing—but it also underscores something frustrating: We’re great at extending people’s lives, yet we hardly spend any effort helping them afford those extra years. It’s the problems we don’t talk about that should worry us most. And, by that measure, I’m less worried about the U.S. retirement crisis than I was a month ago. In March, BlackRock hosted a retirement summit in Washington, D.C., bringing together Republicans and Democrats, asset managers and pension funds, small business owners, firefighters, teachers, union members, and farmers. It was an eclectic group, and that was the point. Good ideas can come from unexpected places. After all, the most important retirement program in U.S. history started as an op-ed from an unknown doctor in a tiny newspaper. That same dynamic played out at the summit: We saw consensus around practical ideas to help more Americans start investing, grow their savings to hit their retirement goals, and confidently spend down what they’ve earned—so that Americans don’t have to fear running out of money, certainly not more than death itself… Once people start investing for retirement, the goal is simple: make their money grow—as much as possible, as fast as possible. In January, BlackRock surveyed Americans, asking how much money they’d need to retire comfortably. When we took the average of those responses, it was just over $2 million—$2,089,000, to be exact. That’s a lot. More than I was expecting. And almost no one is close. Even Gen-Xers, the oldest of whom will start retiring in five years, are falling short. In fact, 62% have saved less than $150,000. We’re going to need better ways to boost portfolios. As I wrote earlier, private assets like real estate and infrastructure can lift returns and protect investors during market downturns.”

Thus, you and I will be de facto required to build the tools of our own digital imprisonment, in much the same way that war criminals make prisoners of war dig their own graves.

Since the economy is now entirely driven by AI development, the industry is already too big to fail.

Nonetheless, rendering everyone’s retirement piggy bank dependent on its success will only serve as extra insurance that, should the serfs get it in their silly heads to try to burn them down at some point in the future after their enslavement becomes palpable, they’ll only be burning down their own house, as it were.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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