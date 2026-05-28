Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
15h

No surprise that these parasites want us to fund our own demise.

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Eva Jones's avatar
Eva Jones
17h

Fink is delusional. Give us a share in the equity and we'll think about it.

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