Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
3h

In my sight Abbott has likely been bought. It's NOT that WE keep electing the same compromised people to office,but rather public officeholders are either bought,set up and subsequently blackmailed,or both. Our political system as operated must come to an end. For us,the people,it is dead - and stinks.

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kimyo's avatar
kimyo
3h

when the bombing resumes (has it actually stopped?) iran may be about to do humanity a great favor:

>>As the conflict in the Middle East continues, Iran has threatened to take aim at the $30 billion Stargate AI data center located in the United Arab Emirates — a data center relied on by tech giants including OpenAI, Nvidia, Cisco, Oracle, and SoftBank.

https://www.techradar.com/ai-platforms-assistants/iran-is-threatening-to-bomb-the-usd30-billion-stargate-ai-data-center-backed-by-openai-nvidia-and-other-tech-giants

re: Environmental catastrophe

“The more neutrons that are leaked, the greater the amount of radioactivity created by the activation process of neutrons,” Ewing said. “We found that small modular reactors will generate at least nine times more neutron-activated steel than conventional power plants. These radioactive materials have to be carefully managed prior to disposal, which will be expensive.”

“Some small modular reactor designs call for chemically exotic fuels and coolants that can produce difficult-to-manage wastes for disposal,” said co-author Allison Macfarlane, professor and director of the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at the University of British Columbia. “Those exotic fuels and coolants may require costly chemical treatment prior to disposal.”

https://news.stanford.edu/stories/2022/05/small-modular-reactors-produce-high-levels-nuclear-waste

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