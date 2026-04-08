Texas Governor Greg Abbot in a recently resurfaced and newly viral clip from 2024, to a room full of migrants enjoying a pagan ceremony at the governor’s mansion:

“As long as I’m governor of this great state, Texas will be a land for the Indian community. And we will continue to celebrate Diwali here in the great state of Texas.”

Related: 12-Foot Statue of Obese Black Woman Appears in Times Square

Regardless of what elicited this performance from the governor — whoever paid whom, whoever blew whom on video that is now in the possession of whatever intelligence agency, whether the governor is fully beholden to the tech industry with its unquenchable thirst for H1B migrant labor, or if Mr. Abbot just has some racially tinged cuckold fetish — this whole “Texas as New India” policy is obviously not in the best interest of the natives, whom he ostensibly serves.

(If the governor were, hypothetically, afflicted with some niche fetish at odds the values of the cultural conservative voters whom he panders to, he certainly wouldn’t be alone in the political class. See: Disgraced former DHS Secretary Krist Noem’s husband parading his size H balloon breasts and hot pants for online e-girls in order to “bimbofy” himself.)

Related: People With Plastic Faces Are Not to Be Trusted

I’ll leave it to the governor to explain how this isn’t an absolute betrayal of Texas and Texans — as in, actual Texans, not Third World anchor babies whose parents plopped them out while in the state on an H1B visa because some tech corporation realized it could suck more value out of a migrant employee willing to work longer hours for less pay than one of the pesky natives who expect a 401(k) and two weeks of vacation a year.

Was the “Texas belongs to Indians” thing a mere slip of the tongue by the governor, a one-off in the heat of the moment, overcome with exuberance by the Diwali spirits at the governor’s mansion?

Not quite.

In 2024, Abbot blasted out an X post featuring a graphic outline of geographical Texas with “India” plastered on top of it in the color theme of the Indian flag. in which he declared he was “proud to announce our next Texas economic development mission destination: India.”

Via The Times of India (emphasis added):

“In 2024, Abbott… championed strong Texas-India economic partnership and went to New Delhi. “Texas and India are two places—and two people—who both share an independent streak and a desire to make our mark on the world,” said Governor Abbott. “Each of us sits in a critical location—India, with China and Russia on their doorsteps, and Texas at the nexus of the United States and Latin America. We share the common values of family, faith, compassion, and hard work. As we look towards the future, we must ensure that the next generation of leaders in Texas and India will be the innovators who solve the world’s foremost crises and that embracing the values we share leads to liberty and prosperity unmatched throughout the entire world,” Abbott said at the event as he highlighted the investment of Indian companies in Texas. Over $1.4 billion in capital was invested by Indian companies over the last decade through 59 projects, creating more than 10,300 good-paying jobs in Texas, Abbott said at that time. Over 542,000 Indians call Texas home, he added.” Back when the mythological melting pot was still cooking, the governing authorities at least had the decency to hyphenate the migrant identities — Japanese-Americans, Sudanese-Americans, etc. — so as to maintain the façade that assimilation was the end-goal.

That’s all dispensed with; now, as the governor refers to them, it’s just “Indians” in an “Indian community,” squatting in Texas, in a newly established Indian colony in the North American hinterland.

Related: North Carolina Senate GOP Nominee Sports Taliban-Style Niqab, ‘Down With ISIS’

Hooray for neoliberalism!

Thus spoke the Market Gods.

Praise be to the high priests of the Chamber of Commerce.

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

What’s mystifying isn’t that politicians like Lindsey Graham or Greg Abbot are so willing to prostrate themselves before their neoliberal idols to sell out their own voters — that’s what these creatures do; bears shit in woods.

What defies reason is that somehow the voters of Texas and South Carolina and every other state keep shooting themselves in the face by electing them over and over and over…

And over.

“Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.”

-H. L. Mencken

What’s more, it’s all in the service of building and running AI data centers all over the country — 411 in Texas alone, and counting.

A deal you can’t refuse

AI data center costs:

· Flooded with Third World migrants

· Rampant turbo-cancer

· Inability to sleep because the goddamn noise is deafening

· Environmental catastrophe

· Massively increased water and power costs

AI data center benefits:

· Pan-optican surveillance state

· The Beast system to buy and sell digital currency, pending approval by the authorities who will scour your online footprint for wrongthink

· mRNA vaccines to cure the turbo-cancer caused by AI data centers

· More mRNA vaccines to cure the turbo-cancer caused by previous mRNA vaccines to cure the turbo-cancer caused by AI data centers

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip or Patreon.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv