Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
1d

The Patriot Act gave the federal government & intelligence agencies unlimited power for surveillance, search & seizure, & gathering intel on whomever they please. AI has given them even more control. Privacy is a thing of the past. Once digital banking kicks in the US will look, pretty much, like China.

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hoppah's avatar
hoppah
5h

Their dream is close to reality except for one gigantic, glaring, festering oversight: they forgot to get the guns. They had a ghost of a chance in the 1990s when sentiment was in their favor, but that is long gone and the public is having none of the gun control BS any longer. Everyone with eyeballs has seen what happened to the UK and Australia after their citizens blithely turned in their only means of defending their rights. In areas where strict controls have been passed, noncompliance is off the charts. The Left has no chance of implementing its vile plan, because "there will be a gun behind every blade of grass".

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