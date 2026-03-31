“And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication. So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns. And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication. And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration. [...] And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.0And there are seven kings: five are fallen, and one is, and the other is not yet come; and when he comes, he must continue a short space. And the beast that was, and is not, even he is the eighth, and is of the seven, and goes into perdition. And the ten horns which thou saw are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. [...] And he said unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues. [...] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigns over the kings of the earth.” -Revelation 17:1–6, 9–12, 15, 18

Related: Supercomputer Given Authority to Decide Whether to Block Out Sun For Climate Change

BlackRock CEO and possible antichrist Larry Fink didn’t want to systematically undermine Western civilization by shoving suicidal policies down everyone’s throats over the last decade.

He was merely held hostage, his hand forced, by his investors clamoring for child transgenderism and helicopters destined for fatal crashes flown by BIPOC women!

Related: Politicians and Multinational CEOs Created America’s Top Geopolitical Menace

Real-life-Clark-Kent-all-American-football-quarterback-red-blooded-prom-king Brett Baier, totally not a traitorous ventriloquist dummy for globo-homo race communism, gently put it to Fink whether he had any lingering regrets about trying to strong-arm the world to submit to DEI and ESG.

Fink, the duplicitous weasel that he is, sidestepped any accountability, instead framing “investors” and a generalized force of nature — “the pendulum moves all the time,” he explains — as the conductors on the crazytrain to hell.

“Baier: Do you believe the woke era a failed experiment? The ESG, the DEI, the kind of push for that… Looking back at that, how do you see it?



Fink: Society moves, the pendulum moves all the time… We are responsible for managing money for everybody… We have many investors worldwide who are investing in renewables, trying to emphasize solar… We’re working with occidental Petroleum right now to building the best carbon capture factories in Texas right now. So do I believe the pendulum five years ago was too far? Yes… It was never our intention [to socially engineer society] because our job is to be, I gotta be a fiduciary to everybody who gives us money. Our responsibility, Brett, is to making sure that if one of our investors wants us to invest 100% in hydrocarbons in Texas, I’m investing 100% of our money in Texas. But if another state fund wants us to invest in, let’s say, all-green energy, we’re going to do that. It’s their money. But today, because of AI and the overwhelming need for power and electricity, it can’t just be one way right now*… I think society has moved into a better position of having more pragmatism, and what you’re hearing from me, I’m echoing what we’re hearing from our clients.”

*There you have the real reason for the re-embrace of fossil fuels, which is that the AI overlords need more power to construct their panoptican surveillance and control grid than they can get from “renewables” alone. Once the machine is built, obviously, the controlled demolition of the global energy supply will recommence.

To be fair to Fink, he’s really got the do-gooder-foppish-harmless-nerd-with-the-flapping-arms routine that Bill Gates has also employed for many years down pat.

If you didn’t know any better, you might not believe he’s Satan’s butt buddy — which is, of course, the point of the theatrics, to disarm retarded liberals and boomers with effeminate hand gestures that convey harmlessness.

Related: Elite Media Propagandist Cries at Davos: ‘We Owned the News’

Note, however, that he didn’t touch the DEI portion of the question, which was the explicit targeting of whites and males for elimination from the workforce, especially in leadership.

Here’s what Fink was saying on that subject in 2021, via BlackRock (emphasis added):

“Our goal is to build, develop and retain a diverse talent pipeline while fostering a culture where everyone feels seen, heard and empowered to thrive. Our strategy includes: mitigating bias in our hiring and talent management practices; providing professional development, sponsorship and executive coaching opportunities; raising awareness of DEI matters; and resetting behavioral expectations across the organization. In order to execute on our strategy, DEI needs to be owned by everyone at BlackRock and we must hold each other accountable. To truly drive change, we must embed DEI into everything we do. Advancing a more equitable and inclusive environment begins by examining our own culture and talent practices, but we cannot be content to stop there. Our global strategy aims to advance DEI holistically. We are focused on racial equity and social justice in our investment and stewardship activities, and we’re using our voice to advocate for public policy changes that promote social justice. We are also enhancing connectivity and engagement with minority businesses that support our client investment activities, including by increasing our partnerships with diverse brokers, asset managers and vendors. We cannot help more and more people experience financial well-being without advancing equity and social justice.”

Fink just wants to “help more and more people experience financial well-being”!

BlackRock is really just a philanthropic endeavor, you understand, with Fink the altruistic nerd helping it along.

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Here he was also on camera in 2017 explaining the corporation’s plan to “force behavioral changes,” meaning DEI and ESG, on everyone:

“Behaviors are going to have to change… We’re asking companies, you have to force behaviors, and at BlackRock we are forcing behaviors. 54% of the incoming class are women. We’ve added four points in terms of diverse employment this year. What we’re doing internally is if you don’t achieve these levels impact then your compensation could be impacted, okay? You have to force behaviors and if you don’t force behaviors whether it\s gender or race or any way you want to say the composition of your team, you’re going to be impacted… We’re going to have to force change.”

And here he was after the “brutal murder” (read: “fentanyl overdose”) of George Floyd, taking the opportunity to, yet again, “force behavior changes” by reiterating Blackrock’s undying commitment to DEI.

Via LinkedIn:

“The brutal murder of George Floyd last Spring ignited a national reckoning on race that has reverberated throughout society. The verdict of a Minneapolis jury will not bring back the life lost, nor erase years of inequality, but I hope that it will allow Americans to move forward on the long road to healing. Over the past year, many companies and leaders, including myself, have learned important lessons about how deep-seated the roots of racism are in this country. At BlackRock, we are committed to driving diversity, equity and inclusion through every aspect of our business. While we have made progress, we still have a great deal of work to do. This is a somber day and one for deep reflection. As I look to the future, I am committed to ensuring that BlackRock does its part to contribute to a more just and inclusive society.”

All of which to say: Fink doesn’t sound like the pressured party, brought kicking and screaming against his “pragmatic” impulses to embrace DEI and ESG; he sounds like the guy doing the pressuring — as it were, the one who knocks.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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