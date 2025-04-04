The self-professed “Mary Poppins of disinformation,” Nina Jankowicz, emerged from whatever troll-cave she’s been living (and, unfortunately, breeding) in to testify to Congress, the occasion of which she took to inform the People with much self-assuredness that “the so-called censorship-industrial is a fiction.”

Textbook gaslighting: “psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories/”

(The percentage of the population that will believe literally anything if a girlboss in a pantsuit at a Congressional hearing says it with enough confidence is truly disturbing — a topic perhaps for another day.)

It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to understand that what the Mary Poppins From Hell is trying desperately to justify is unelected bureaucrats cajoling private media enterprises into censoring on its behalf — a practice clearly anathema to the free speech protections enumerated in the First Amendment — thereby skirting any legal responsibility by outsourcing their censorship regime.

If I were king, this bitch would’ve (legally) dispensed with long, long ago for treason.

It’s one thing to promote the subversion of the most fundamental Constitutional right in Congress — advocacy which ironically itself falls under free speech protections; it’s quite another to literally head a governmental agency that actively silences dissident purveyors of “disinformation” (a nebulous term defined arbitrarily by the Mary Poppins bitch).

The former is, again, protected speech; the latter is treason, which is punishable by death.

Alas, we don’t have a serious country anymore with a government willing to enforce the law, so this bitch’s head is still affixed to her neck and babbling away like it’s still 2021.

By the same token, for the record, I’m not a big fan of the current AG Pam Bondi inviting a bunch of influencers to the White House so she can groom them with weird binders full of nonsense labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1" that ended up not actually containing any new information.

Related: AG Pam Bondi: Still-Unreleased Epstein Files to Be Redacted for ‘National Security’

This is not some impossible-to-solve political problem: outlaw all, no exceptions, government activity in the provision of information.

That means:

· no more information policing of any kind except for the very strict and limited exceptions to the First Amendment like direct incitements to violence)

· no more funding of “private sector” censorship enterprises who will do state censorship by proxy

· no more “press secretaries” paid by American taxpayers who are perversely forced to subsidize their own propagandization

· no mercy for violators of the previous three injunctions

For those who refuse to comply, it’ll be off to the federal courthouse for treason charges, and then off with their heads following due process.

This is not complicated, and clearly in keeping with the intent of the Founders when they wrote the First Amendment.

Somehow, alas, I don’t see any of that manifesting under current conditions, even with Trump in charge.

But a boy can dream.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

