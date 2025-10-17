The gallantly insubordinate nation-states of Poland and Hungary have long been a thorn in the side of the architects of globalism like George Soros — himself, ironically, a remorseless Hungarian Nazi collaborator — who use Democracy™ as a cudgel with which to beat non-compliant nation-states of the old Westphalian order into submission.

George Soros’ dog, Barack Obama, recently got in on the action, sponsoring through his “nonprofit” foundation several astroturfed champions of Democracy™ from Poland and Hungary to turn the screws on their respective regimes for the sake of mass migration and various neoliberal other social engineering projects.

Via Obama.org (emphasis added):

President Barack Obama issued a stark warning against the rise in authoritarianism in a recent discussion with three members of the Obama Leadership Network, who are alumni of the Obama Foundation’s global leadership programs. “I’ve become increasingly concerned about the rising wave of authoritarianism sweeping the globe,” President Obama said. “We’re seeing politicians target civil society, undermine freedom of the press, weaponize the justice system.” “And no one is being spared,” he warned. His comments come as the former president had a private discussion with three Obama Foundation program alumni who are working to bolster democracy in their home countries of Poland and Hungary. Each of the alumni spoke at length with President Obama in an intimate conversation in London about their work supporting and revitalizing democracy and the struggles they’ve encountered. “All three of you have been fighting the good fight and rising up in the face of significant challenges to try to strengthen democracy,” Obama said. “You’re setting an example for all of us in the United States, here in the U.K.”

The EU, UN, and sister tentacles of the globalist machine have inflicted upon this pair of countries, in particular, a novel form of siege warfare for years, in which Third World migrants are fashioned into weapons.

For instance, numerous recordings taken by Polish citizens serving as ad hoc border guards depict German authorities, in marked police cars, crossing over into Polish territory in order to unload migrants before dashing back over the border.

Often cited as justification for flooding Western Europe with Third World Migrants is the UK, France, et al.’s lengthy history of colonialism over roughly the past five centuries, as well as involvement in the transcontinental slave trade.

Of course, that argument’s a non-starter for anyone who understands history, as slavery and colonialism are historical phenomena across time and space, dating back long before the Western European nation-states of today even existed and continuing even to this present day in places like Libya (after Hillary Clinton’s color revolution there to overthrow Muammar Gaddafi and plunge the country in a permanent state of civil war between competing warlords).

Furthermore, the UK was the first nation in history, followed swiftly by other Western nations, to legally proscribe the practice of slavery — which should rightfully earn it praise, not condemnation.

Still, taking it at face value at least the argument in favor of replacement migration in Western Europe as a sort of indulgence for past sins exists, no matter how absurd.

However, those rationales do not apply to places in Eastern Europe like Poland or Hungary, which do not have the same history. In fact, the “Slavs” earned their name in English because they were frequently the victims of slavery at the hands of marauding Muslims from the east, not the perpetrators.

So what justification is there for demanding Eastern European peoples turn their nations — which they have arguably suffered more to maintain than in any region of the world, their soil soaked in centuries of blood — over to the likes of George Soros?

Precisely because they are white and hence inherently in need of eradication, and because these cultures are the most resistant to the forces of globalism that aim to turn the entire world into a singular corporate monoculture with zhe bugs as the sole protein source in the grocery store and digital currency the only means of payment.

