Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
4h

My understanding on the radioactive shrimp issue is that the containers they used were radioactive, which is much worse. You can avoid imported shrimp, but the same containers are used to transport everything, from food to clothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
3h

The longer and more distant the supply chain, the greater the chance of carelessness and/or corruption.

And I hate the reassuring words more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture