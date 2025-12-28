Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benjamin Bartee's avatar
Benjamin Bartee
11h

Of*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
13h

Another side step Vivek is doing (as you allude to) not expressing how immigrants are are unwilling to assimilate to our cultural values. As you say they just "want the bag".

Another important consideration is the hopelessness of up and coming folks is not random happenstance. The "educational" and mass media systems have been clearly used in an effort to subvert cultural norms which built and sustained western Christian nations. Another over-riding reason to home-school / direct your children’s education also apprenticeship as as means to move into work force.

But Vivek, one must ask, do your concepts apply to India? If so why aren't you all still living there making that nation a better place? Why do we have to embrace you and your religion when we as Christians are persecuted in India when trying to show folks in that nation the keys / tools to national success? Christianity bringing a proven transcendent moral framework that says, in part, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you " Vivek's Hindu culture says do what is best for you and it will all work out in this life or the next ones...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture