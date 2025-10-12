Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
8h

These first generation Americans trying to pretend that are all about America. Preach to us what is American while creating an immigration pipeline.

What is the average IQ of Indian?

America’s IQ is now below a hundred.

We are not importing the best and the brightest as our current IQ numbers are falling.

Let’s not even talk about the dumbing down of America with common core and taking phonics out of the classroom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
8h

If Vivek is an American America is dead and is better off dead.

I have never met a Hindu whose main aim in life wasn't to screw over everybody except their own family. It isn't a religion it was and is simply a means of keeping the masses that whiter people from the North who conquered India thousands of years ago dreamt up to keep those darker people down from birth and keep them down. The Indians booted the British out after some 200 years and it is long past time they rose up and booted the Brahmin invaders out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture