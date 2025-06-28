Simultaneously Quixotic and exceedingly plausible, the video below captures a middle-aged white lady lib in her natural habitat, harassing mating ducks to “stop it!” because the rough sex they enjoy appears non-consensual on the part of the female.

“Hey!” the bleeding-heart in mom jeans screams into the pod, at animals that have no idea what she is saying and are anyway fixated on sexing up the lady-duck so as to perpetuate the species. “Get away from her!”

“Stop it!”

“Goddamn it, get us a net!” she commands nobody in particular, as if it would be totally normal for park-goers to pack a net for freeing duck rape victims from their duck captors in the oppressive duck Patriarchy™.

She eventually wades into the water in an attempt to liberate the lady duck from the clutches of her male perpetrators, to the amusement and confusion of on-lookers.

It’s almost guaranteed this lady is on psychotropic medication, probably SSRIs.

Someone ought to explain to this disturbed individual that her own ideology forbids white women such as her from engaging in such activities, as intervening to prevent ducks in your local park from mating exactly as they have successfully for eons betrays a pathology called the “white savior complex.”

Via Healthline (emphasis added):

“White savior complex is a term that’s used to describe white people who consider themselves wonderful helpers to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) — but they “help” for the wrong reasons (and sometimes end up doing more to hurt than help). Keep in mind that this doesn’t refer to all white people. White savior complex, sometimes called white savior syndrome or white saviorism, refers to those who work from the assumption that they know best what BIPOC folks need. They believe it’s their responsibility to support and uplift communities of color — in their own country or somewhere else — because people of color lack the resources, willpower, and intelligence to do it themselves. In short, white saviors consider themselves superior, whether they realize it or not. They swoop in to “make a difference” without stopping to consider whether that difference might not, in fact, have more negative effects than positive ones.”

