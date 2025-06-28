Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
7h

I don't think she has anything to worry about when it comes to men coming on strong to her. Why oh why did Thatcher and Reagan close the asylums? That idiotic idea has helped corrode society. MAGA, Make Asylums Great Again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrew Conte's avatar
Andrew Conte
4h

A proud member of DLM

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture