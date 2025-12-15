Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Former CDC Director defends full immunity for vaxx manufacturers

Once in a blue moon, these demons accidentally let some truth slip from their lying lips.

Unindicted COVID criminal Rochelle Walensky recently appeared for a “Fireside Chat” with the Boston Globe to justify the special privilege granted exclusively to the pharmaceutical industry, in which Americans mutilated and murdered by its vaccine products have no legal recourse to collect damages:

“One final thing is the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. We acknowledge there are true, albeit rare, injuries associated with vaccines… Those people should merit some compensation*... In order to keep both our physicians and our manufacturers* free of the responsibility for them, for those very rare injuries, there is this program that compensates people for them. And that program is at risk right now. And in the absence of that program, we may see manufacturers... choose not to make vaccines.”

*“Some compensation.” When Pfizer kills your kid with a product it only pushed to market because it bribed regulatory officials and rigged trial data, you deserve “some” compensation, Walensky says. Not enough to actually make up for the death of a child or incentivize better behavior from the pharmaceutical industry with a fine that actually hurts its bottom line, but “some” compensation — some nominal pittance, just to shut you up.

**This might slip by most people’s notice, and this might come off as semantical quibbling, but note the use of the qualifier “our” manufacturers. This bitch markets herself as a career public health official working in the interest of the public; why does she use the possessive determiner “our”?

Per Statista, the United States market alone accounts for $27 billion dollars in annual revenue to the vaccine industry in 2025. By 2030, if trends continue, that figure will soar to $40 billion.

If, as Walensky claims, vaccine injuries are “very rare,” there is no reason that a $40 billion industry can’t absorb liability for the damages it causes.

If, however, as is actually true, they aren’t “very rare,” and victims have the right to prove their injuries in tort court like they can with literally any other consumer product, of course the payouts for the very real damages would threaten the industry’s bottom line. These corporations deserve to be sued into oblivion, and they definitely would be if they had to play by the same rules as any other corporate entity — the subtext of Walensky’s pharma apologism above.

Related: WATCH: Pfizer CEO Flops Attempting to Defend Vax Liability Shield

-----------------------------------------

[If you appreciate Armageddon Prose, please consider a $5/month or $50/year Substack subscription or a one-time digital “coffee” donation. For alternative means of patronage, email benbartee@protonmail.com.]

------------------------------------------

United Airlines CEO still defending COVID vaxx mandate in 2025

“I did it before it was political. And we did it for safety. So, you know, safety is number one at an airline. And it was pretty clear, it is clear, that it was safer. And I looked at it as, nobody has to get a COVID vaccine. I don’t think we should tell anyone they have to. But if I’m going to tell you you have to sit in a cockpit next to someone, it’s not fair to the other person… It was purely a safety issue for us. ”

“Purely a safety issue”!

Does this dirtbag not know that the COVID shot never prevented transmission — and was never even tested for transmission prevention — thereby negating any legitimate claim of “safety” as the pretext for a mandate?

Or does he simply not care?

In either case, one with any sense of decency or humility is forced to marvel at the hubristic spectacle of such a creature, asserting with full confidence in full contradiction of reality, industry talking points that have debunked for years.

Of course, claims of “safety” notwithstanding, the real reason, or at least a major reason among several, for the airlines’ mandates was the threat of the government revoking government contracts if they did not comply with the Brandon entity’s pseudoscientific 2021 executive order when insufficient volumes of the peasants, even after being bribed with free doughnuts and lapdances, still refused to submit to the needle.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free “digital coffee” tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv