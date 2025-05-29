Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
1h

The Dems don’t seem to realise that their inability to understand their problem is the main reason they have a problem.

It’s like girls who have plastic surgery procedures to attract mates and continue to do so even though many men are repulsed rather than attracted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
2h

Who could ever forget the look on the "Brutha's" faces when the Kenyan went home to his actual country of birth and sat around the camp fire with them and told them that in order to save the planet they would be left to rot in the dark ages and that air conditioning and cars were white man's bad juju and not for them.

They looked at him as if he was a performing monkey for a street organist ....... because that is all he actually was and is for the banksters that clearly own him lock stock and barrel. You don't become a multi-millionaire on his salaries down the years without being bought and paid for. He was more than happy to leave Africa to rot and now complains loudly about the Chinese and Russians trying to help Africans get out of the headlock that his bankster owners had them in for 200 years.

Any man, black or white, that is a man would never vote for either of the two rotten parties in the US at the moment as they are two cheeks of the same arse as George Galloway puts it so well. The only way out is revolution as the founding fathers showed us but this time around black men won't be any less, or any more, important than anyone else unlike last time when they were largely spectators to the white man's interminable feuds.

If Americans want a republic true to the constitution it is in their power to create it because what is there now is a shadow of what was there in the beginning but "African Americans" and "European Americans" must become Americans that do indeed judge a person on their character not on the colour of their skin and they must not tolerate any special arrangements like racism against one group over another dressed up as affirmative action and if they can't do that they need to leave and go back to where they came from whether Africa or Europe. Stand together or go home.

The number one thing any real American government would do is shut down every single overseas base and "saviour" Trump simply doesn't have the balls to do that and so be true to his own people and so reolution is inevitable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture