There’s nothing — nothing — that drives Democrats more bananas than blacks who try to flee the plantation.
Exhibit A:
Brutal Democrat overseer Barack Obama — he whom some might consider the archetypal “house negro”— was dispatched to Pennsylvania last election cycle to proverbially whip “the bruthas,” as he calls them because he’s hip and jive — despite having grown up in middle-class Hawaii and later Indonesia totally disconnected from urban black culture — for not embracing the pseudo-black coconut lady hard enough:
“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout [for Kamala Harris] in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running…
That seems to be more pronounced with the bruthas…
You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I’ve got a problem with that….
Because part of it makes me think— and I’m speaking to men directly— part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”
The Obama slave lashings of “the bruthas,” hard as it might be to believe, didn’t produce the intended effect.
The coconut lady lost huge shares of the black male vote badly and the election itself badly. The current Democrat approval rating of 27%, which she drive into the ditch, still hasn’t recovered.
Alas. purple-hairs of the world, have no fear!
The Democrat machine has the answer: $20 million funneled to the same consultant class that lost the last election to figure out why young men hate them and interrupt their video games with Democrat pro-tranny ads to castrate themselves for gender Equity™.
Via The New York Times (emphasis added):
“The gender gap — which had long benefited Democrats — helped Republicans in 2024 as men swung harder to the right.
Now, top party officials, activists and donors are broadly weighing how to rebuild, and reassessing how to speak to voters, how to listen to them and how to reach those who have tuned out entirely…
The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” — and promises investment to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention* and virality in these spaces.” It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things.
“Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone,” it urges.”
That’ll do the trick!
The Dems don’t seem to realise that their inability to understand their problem is the main reason they have a problem.
It’s like girls who have plastic surgery procedures to attract mates and continue to do so even though many men are repulsed rather than attracted.
Who could ever forget the look on the "Brutha's" faces when the Kenyan went home to his actual country of birth and sat around the camp fire with them and told them that in order to save the planet they would be left to rot in the dark ages and that air conditioning and cars were white man's bad juju and not for them.
They looked at him as if he was a performing monkey for a street organist ....... because that is all he actually was and is for the banksters that clearly own him lock stock and barrel. You don't become a multi-millionaire on his salaries down the years without being bought and paid for. He was more than happy to leave Africa to rot and now complains loudly about the Chinese and Russians trying to help Africans get out of the headlock that his bankster owners had them in for 200 years.
Any man, black or white, that is a man would never vote for either of the two rotten parties in the US at the moment as they are two cheeks of the same arse as George Galloway puts it so well. The only way out is revolution as the founding fathers showed us but this time around black men won't be any less, or any more, important than anyone else unlike last time when they were largely spectators to the white man's interminable feuds.
If Americans want a republic true to the constitution it is in their power to create it because what is there now is a shadow of what was there in the beginning but "African Americans" and "European Americans" must become Americans that do indeed judge a person on their character not on the colour of their skin and they must not tolerate any special arrangements like racism against one group over another dressed up as affirmative action and if they can't do that they need to leave and go back to where they came from whether Africa or Europe. Stand together or go home.
The number one thing any real American government would do is shut down every single overseas base and "saviour" Trump simply doesn't have the balls to do that and so be true to his own people and so reolution is inevitable.