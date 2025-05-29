There’s nothing — nothing — that drives Democrats more bananas than blacks who try to flee the plantation.

Exhibit A:

Brutal Democrat overseer Barack Obama — he whom some might consider the archetypal “house negro”— was dispatched to Pennsylvania last election cycle to proverbially whip “the bruthas,” as he calls them because he’s hip and jive — despite having grown up in middle-class Hawaii and later Indonesia totally disconnected from urban black culture — for not embracing the pseudo-black coconut lady hard enough:

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout [for Kamala Harris] in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running… That seems to be more pronounced with the bruthas… You’re coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses. I’ve got a problem with that…. Because part of it makes me think— and I’m speaking to men directly— part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you’re coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that.”

The Obama slave lashings of “the bruthas,” hard as it might be to believe, didn’t produce the intended effect.

The coconut lady lost huge shares of the black male vote badly and the election itself badly. The current Democrat approval rating of 27%, which she drive into the ditch, still hasn’t recovered.

Alas. purple-hairs of the world, have no fear!

The Democrat machine has the answer: $20 million funneled to the same consultant class that lost the last election to figure out why young men hate them and interrupt their video games with Democrat pro-tranny ads to castrate themselves for gender Equity™.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“The gender gap — which had long benefited Democrats — helped Republicans in 2024 as men swung harder to the right. Now, top party officials, activists and donors are broadly weighing how to rebuild, and reassessing how to speak to voters, how to listen to them and how to reach those who have tuned out entirely… The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” — and promises investment to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention* and virality in these spaces.” It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things. “Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone,” it urges.”

That’ll do the trick!

