Back in March, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization took a page out of the Orwellian WHO Global Pandemic Treaty playbook — which later passed in April despite the abstention of the United States — to lend its support to “global monitoring, data sharing, and technical guidance” in the effort to, ostensibly, curb the spread of bird flu.

Via United Nations, March 17, 2025 (emphasis added):

“[UN Food and Agriculture Organization] (FAO)] reaffirmed its commitment to global monitoring, data sharing and technical guidance to help countries contain the virus. [FAO Deputy Director-General] Ms. Bechdol also stressed the importance of private sector engagement, particularly in developing vaccines, diagnostics and high-quality animal health services. The briefing also included a third call for funding proposals under the Pandemic Fund, hosted by the World Bank. Over the past two years, FAO has co-led dozens of Pandemic Fund projects aimed at strengthening disease surveillance, early warning systems and health infrastructure to prevent future outbreaks.”

Now, the FAO is conspiring to eliminate — in the oblique, maternal language of public health — small-scale chicken farms (meaning those beyond the control of corporate interests) under the guise of bird flu risk mitigation.

Via Reuters (emphasis added):

“The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has chosen Brazil, which in May reported its first outbreak of bird flu on a chicken breeder farm, to host next week's global event on prevention and control of the disease. Bird flu has spread around the globe and led to hundreds of millions of poultry being culled*. It has also been reported in dairy cows, cats, and humans.”

*Bird flu did not “lead to hundreds of millions of poultry being culled”; the hysterical public health response based on false PCR tests did that.

Continuing:

“Mitigating the devastating impacts of the bird flu, which triggered trade bans against Brazil and other poultry producers, requires an integrated response supported by constant investments from both the public and private sectors, according to FAO. "No country or sector can face this crisis alone," the agency said in a statement… Meza confirmed raising cage-free or free-range chickens carries a greater risk, as flocks could be more exposed to contact with infected wildlife. To reduce risk, mapping out all chicken farms, big and small, is crucial, according to FAO's Andres Gonzalez, an expert in sustainable livestock.”

Bill Gates and Co. understand well that their lab-produced frankenmeat is unlikely to ever compete with actual food as long as governments leave consumers with free will, and also that anti-vaxxers won’t submit to their next mRNA product without some serious screws turned on them, beyond what we saw during COVID-19.

My best guess of what’s really on the agenda:

· Instituting either an official “bird flu treaty” or some transnational quasi-treaty handshake agreement among public health authorities to orchestrate a standardized global future bird flu lockdown/vaxx response similar to COVID-19 — only, ideally, better-organized and less left to the whims of national-level policymakers

· Cracking the whip on small-scale chicken farmers to consolidate further the market into the hands of multinational food corporations and, ultimately, to get rid of legacy chicken and beef altogether.

· Consolidating control over the food supply ahead of the much-hyped rollout of the digital social credit system to turn food access into a tool of social control

On the current trajectory, barring a major course correction, by whatever means necessary — bird flu terror, “climate change,” etc. — supporting yourself, your family, and your immediate community will incrementally become more difficult and, eventually, impossible.

Then you’ll eat zhe bugs, and you’ll like it.

Via The New York Times, December 2024 (emphasis added):

“Agriculture in general does have real environmental downsides. It’s the leading driver of water pollution and shortages, deforestation and biodiversity loss. It generates one-fourth of the greenhouse gases that heat up the planet. And it’s eating the earth. It has already overrun about two of every five acres of land on the planet, and farmers are on track to clear an additional dozen Californias worth of forest by 2050. That would be a disaster for nature and the climate, because the carbon dioxide released by converting wild landscapes into farms and pastures is already the most damaging source of agricultural emissions, worse than methane from cow burps or nitrous oxide from fertilizer. But industrial agriculture in particular has one real upside: It produces enormous amounts of food on relatively modest amounts of land. And that will be agriculture’s most vital job in the coming decades. The world will need even more enormous amounts of food by 2050, about 50 percent more calories to adequately feed nearly 10 billion people. The inconvenient truth is that factory farms are the best hope for producing the food we will need without obliterating what’s left of our natural treasures and vaporizing their carbon into the atmosphere… Old MacDonald-style farms where soil is nurtured with love and animals have names rather than numbers may sound environmentally friendly. But their artisanal grains and grass-fed beef are worse for nature than chemical-drenched corn and feedlot-fattened beef because they require much more land for each calorie they produce.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

