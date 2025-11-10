Whatever glitched in the Matrix, my X feed recently very suddenly became deluged — and I mean back-to-back-to-back-to-back posts from these freaks — with throwback #ZeroCOVID posts demanding society return to the 2020 insanity that destroyed untold numbers of businesses, relationships, and lives.

Among other entreaties, these people are pimping urgent letters from their comrades to the WHO — which the United States is thankfully no longer a member of as of Trump’s literal first day in office — demanding that the WHO mandate masks in all healthcare settings.

The appeal to the WHO:

“Dear Director-General Ghebreyesus and Colleagues, WHO should lead decisively toward safer healthcare by establishing respirators as the universal default for all healthcare encounters, with clearly defined, locally-determined off-ramps based on transparent risk indicators and the use of effective engineering controls. This recommendation would align WHO policy with science and existing safety standards and would improve safety for both patients and healthcare providers.”

Hard pass on the mask fatwa.

An alternative proposal: strip the esteemed Director-General Ghebreyesus and Co. of whatever real or imagined authority by which they subvert the sovereignty of the nation-states they rule over and bring them up on crimes against humanity charges in the Hague.

To support their masking propaganda, the COVID Karens have taken to recycling three-year-old terror porn fantasy out of, of all places, Malaysia.

The article below, linked in the above post, came out in January 2023. The current date is November 2025, yet the #ZeroCOVID people neglect to mention the chronology — as if nothing has changed in nearly three years that ought to prompt a re-evaluation of forcibly strapping diapers on everyone’s face as a prophylactic.

Even worse, the analysis, such as it was, in the cited Malaysian airplane report was not conducted on actual people but on sewage.

Via Audacy, January 2023 (emphasis added):

“If you believe it’s now safe to fly without a protective mask, you might want to think again. New research shows the COVID-19 virus has been found on nearly every flight tested. Scientists who analyzed wastewater samples taken from 29 flights in Kuala Lumpur have found the coronavirus in 28 of them, according to the National Public Health Laboratory Malaysia. Testing on the 29th sample has not yet been completed, per the laboratory. The samples were taken at international entry points from June through December 2022. During the same time frame, the lab also tested 301 samples from 15 sentinel locations representing each state in the country. All totaled, “SarsCoV-2 was detected in 288 samples,” or 95.7% of all flights, health director-general Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement to Malaysian newspaper Sinar Harian. The aircraft sewage surveillance process involves systematic sampling and testing for untreated wastewater and sewer contamination. RNA fragments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are found in the feces of infected individual regardless of health status (symptomatic, asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, recovered) and can be detected in sewage. This form of the virus is not infectious and can’t be transmitted via feces.”

A note on PCR testing

PCR tests from sewage samples of the kind used in the above study, as I have documented in great detail previously at Armageddon Prose, are entirely useless for assessing the prevalence of the disease in a human, non-fecal-matter population. Worse than useless, they’re fraudulent.

And the “COVID rapid antigen tests” aren’t any better.

Control Studies conducted a thorough testing of commercial COVID antigen tests that advertise a 98% accuracy rate, which yielded positive results (meaning positive tests for COVID) on the following items:

· Peanuts

· Gin

· Vodka

· Balsamic vinegar

· Yeast

Which is, to state the obvious, not accurate at all.

Never to be outdone in histrionics, notorious COVID totalitarian masquerading as a liberal go-gooder, Taylor Lorenz, offered an X post recently demanding in ALL CAPS so you understand she’s super-serious that everyone MASK UP while.

“Reminder that our current covid shots do NOT meaningfully prevent infection or transmission. In fact, vaccinated ppl often take more risks bc they falsely think they’re protected from infection: they’re not! Vaccines are great at preventing death, MASK UP to stop infecting others”

And there’s about a thousand more from these lunatics sliding into my feed thanks to whatever algorithmic quirk Elon Musk allowed one of his underlings to institute recently.

See:

· X post: “Masking is just simple act of kindness,” classic emotional blackmail

· X post: “I am still here sharing the #covid #LongCovid #masking truth!”

The starry-eyed, white-pilled perspective is that, if we just ignore these people hard enough, all of the biomedical terror of the last five years will stay firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

The long-promised Pandemic 2.0 is forever looming; it’s not a question of if the technocracy will drop a new virus (likely one that it created) and institute another totalitarian Public Health™ regime on its back, but when.

Via Axios, November 4, 2025 (emphasis added):

“Migratory birds are driving up avian flu cases across the country, reviving concerns about U.S. readiness to respond to outbreaks, especially during the government shutdown. Why it matters: The most immediate concern is how the spread of the disease in commercial poultry flocks could drive up food prices. But the virus is continuing to evolve and spill over to other species, fueling fears of human-to-human transmissions and a possible pandemic.”

