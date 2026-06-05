As I’ve inventoried before at Armageddon Prose, I regularly consume a lot of supplements, to the extent that my wife thinks I have a problem — and she could be right.

Lots of them are exotic, obscure herbal extractions from the rainforest or whatever.

Some of them are probably bullshit.

Related: Little-known Southeast Asian Herb Boosts Testosterone Naturally

At any rate, there are worse vices to have than experimenting with herbal extracts from the rainforest, and I’ve partaken in a lot of them.

Juxtaposed with the sexy new dung beetle sperm or whatever that’s going to upend the cancer therapy industry, however, is an unassuming, everyday kitchen staple you’ve maybe never looked at twice.