Over the last half-century, finance industry goblins run amok have wrecked the American middle class, which, at this rate, won’t exist at all in twenty years.

Millions of young Americans, as a consequence of the 2008 financial collapse alone — the underlying cause of which has gone unremedied, by the way — forever lost any sense of hope of ever affording a house of their own.

Depriving the youth of any cause for optimism is no way to run a country.

Quite the contrary, it’s a recipe for entropy.

Such was the secondary thesis of Tucker Carlson’s address to the kids of Turning Points, which received paltry coverage from the legacy media for the obvious reason that they love the finance goblins who have gleefully wrecked the American middle class that our forefathers built through blood, sweat, and tears.

(The Overton-window-setting establishment media’s lack of interest is unsurprising, given that these are the people who somehow convinced the public through nonstop brainwashing that criticizing multinational banks is somehow socialist and therefore anti-American.)

Tucker Carlson at Turning Points:

“At some point, the basic economics really matter and they matter because not that it's bad that rich people are getting richer. It's bad that everyone else is getting poorer. And it's especially bad that young people can't afford homes. Let me just put a very precise point on this. If you want a measure of how your economy is doing… I personally favor eliminating GDP as a measure. I don't even know what that is, it's clearly not relevant. They tell me Japan has a stagnant GDP. Have you been to Tokyo? It's the single most radicalizing experience you'll ever have because it's just so nice. "You lost the war, really? Can we lose a war and wind up like this?" GDP, no. I don't know what even that is. The total economic activity. Oh, no, no, no. My measure's really simple. I got a bunch of kids, can they afford houses with full-time jobs at like 27, 28? And the answer is no way. And the answer is that 35-year-olds with really good jobs can't afford a house, unless they stretch and go deep into debt and I just think that's a total disaster. That's a complete disaster. Why? Two reasons. One, if people don't own things, they don't feel ownership of the country they're in and the country gets super volatile because people feel like they've got nothing to lose. When you have a lawn, trust me, you're thinking long-term… Nobody wants to raise their kids in an apartment. People do it because they have to, nobody wants to. People want a little house, not some mcmansion, just a little normal house. That is the actual American dream and that is what is totally unattainable for young people… That is a national emergency. And I know that there are certain cable channels who are spending all this time talking about, "Oh, they're about to elect a socialist in New York City," which obviously, I'm opposed to it. He's not even a real socialist. He's like a trainee vax rich kid, liberal guy. Mamdani, he's a fake leftist, but whatever. Why do you think that's happening? One of the reasons it's happening is because normal people with normal jobs no longer believe they can win in this system.”

He went on to get very specific, citing obscene and aggressively anti-Christian (usury) 30% interest rates on credit card debt.

Continuing:

“If you're getting rich by loaning money to people at incredibly high interest rates, that's something you're going to have to talk to God about. That is not good. That is not virtuous. That's disgusting. And the fact that nobody feels free to say that, nobody feels like you can just say, "30% on a credit card. Why is anybody paying a credit card bill?" I said to somebody recently, I feel like I'm very moderate and sensible… I said to someone recently, "We really need a political party where it's the Hey, I'm not paying my credit card bill party." And let's just bring down Citibank, not permanently. Maybe permanently. But credit card debt is the single biggest cause of human suffering that I'm aware of in the United States… I'm not radical. What I am is very worried that if we don't do something really soon, we're going to wind up like New York City, that there's going to be actual radicalism… 30% interest is a lot, especially since they're pushing credit cards on kids like crack*. And I know that conservatives are always like, "Well, it's your fault if you don't pay back the credit card." Yeah, okay, it's my fault, but maybe it's a little bit their fault too. They're pushing this crap on kids.”

*When I was a young lad in my first year of college at Valdosta State University, Bank of America set up shop on campus with a stand distributing credit cards and “swag” like free hats, etc. — like a stranger in a van handing out candy to the neighborhood kids.

Males’ brains being not fully developed until 25, luring 18-year-olds into credit cards they know they are going to abuse is absolutely predatory behavior that the university administration presumably let happen due to some financial kickbacks to the school, or else to their personal bank accounts.

These people and the institutions they populate are parasites who contribute nothing of value to society; until they are purged like Jesus did to the money-changers in the temple, the entropy will continue unabated.

