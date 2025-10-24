“The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.”

-George Orwell, ‘Animal Farm’

He had me at the Animal Farm cold open — referencing the above concluding paragraph of perhaps the best political work in history, which never fails to send chills down my spine no matter how many times I’ve read it.

I don’t have much commentary to add to the above monologue because Tucker hit the nail so hard on the head that piling on would feel gratuitous — except to say that the long-promised Draining of the Swamp has yet to come anything close to fruition, as the creatures that populate said Swamp yet cling bitterly to power.

This despite the populist beachhead Trump carved out in 2015 through sheer force of will, the massiveness of which we tend to forget ten years on — perhaps taking it for granted, or falsely believing it was inevitable — as he humiliated and dispensed with donor puppet after donor puppet on stage.

Ominously, ten years into the MAGA revolution, Trump’s very first campaign event in the upcoming election cycle will be in the service of re-electing closeted neocon extraordinaire Lindsey Graham — even though his own base has made it clear six ways from Sunday that they despise the lispy weasel.

WTF is going on here?

