The relatively tiny elite class ensconced in Washington, D.C. — they who manufacture and service the publicly-subsidized, permanent war economy — were surely none too pleased with Trump’s truly radical, for reasons explore here, recent speech delivered to the Saudi dignitaries assembled to receive his foreign policy prescriptions during a state visit.

In 1991, sitting U.S. president — at the time, a “retired” CIA boss — George Bush declared a New World Order, a peculiar rhetorical machination by which he meant a multinational neoliberal technocracy that would ultimately subvert all national sovereignty and roll the nation-states of the world into a single dystopian administrative state.

“What is at stake is more than one small country. It is a big idea — a New World Order, where diverse nations are drawn together in common cause, to achieve the universal aspirations of mankind.”

-George Bush, 1991

Elsewhere, he promised in vague terms that the enforcement arm of this new globalist project would be United Nations “peacekeeping” forces — national sovereignty or national interest be damned.

“When we are successful, and we will be, we have a real chance at this New World Order, an order in which a credible United Nations can use its peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision of the UN’s founders.”

Contrarily, three decades later, delivering a speech that would have been hard to imagine any president in modern history delivering on account of its unorthodox omission of references to “human rights” or whatever other liberal rhetoric seemingly accompanies every presidential speech in recent memory, Trump went out of his way to denounce the “interventionists” (a polite term for warmongers/neocons), the “nation-builders,” and the “nonprofits” that have done so much to wreck and destabilize the world while draining the U.S. treasury to the tune of trillions of dollars.

Via WhiteHouse.gov (emphasis added)

“Before our eyes a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts of tired divisions of the past and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos; where it exports technology, not terrorism; and where people of different nations, religions, and creeds are building cities together, not bombing each other out of existence… This great transformation has not come from Western interventionists … giving you lectures on how to live or how to govern your own affairs. No, the gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called ‘nation-builders,’ ‘neo-cons,’ or ‘liberal non-profits,’ like those who spent trillions failing to develop Kabul and Baghdad, so many other cities. Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought about by the people of the region themselves … developing your own sovereign countries, pursuing your own unique visions, and charting your own destinies… In the end, the so-called ‘nation-builders’ wrecked far more nations than they built — and the interventionists were intervening in complex societies that they did not even understand themselves.”

Case in point: Hillary Clinton’s neoliberal jihad in Libya that deposed a relatively secular dictator and turned the country into a failed state with open-air slave markets.

The Trump Saudi speech might summarized succinctly in one sentence: You can’t deliver democracy with artillery shells — and, even if it were possible, doing so is not in America’s interests, or anyone else’s save for a handful of psychopaths in Washington D.C.

Somewhere in a Wyoming mansion, Dick Cheney’s artificial heart skipped a beat when he saw his lifelong ideology tossed in the historical trash can by the man who singlehandedly ended his nepo-daughter’s political career.

But he should probably just be happy he’s not rotting in the Hague for the remainder of his miserable existence before he departs the vail and passes on to hell, back to his Father.

Speaking of rotting, somewhere in the 9th Circle, Madeleine Albright is equally apoplectic that the official policy of the U.S. government she so dutifully served is no longer to starve children with pointless and obscene sanctions regime for obscure geopolitical purposes, only to turn the very country targeted for regime change over to ISIS two decades later.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and its dystopian sister, Armageddon Safari.

Support AP’s independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip or GiveSendGo.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv