Gray-pilled — neither black-pilled nor white — I will remain until I see what Trump does with his second term, which hopefully goes much differently than his first.

The very first test of his legitimacy — as the populist wrecking ball he promised and failed to be in 2016 and again pledged to be in 2024 — is whom he appoints to his cabinet and what degree of free reign he grants them.

For instance, bloated war pig and Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been lobbying hard to get himself and the interests he represents a seat at the table this time around.

Consider litmus test #1 passed with flying colors.

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

“President-elect Donald J. Trump said on Saturday that he would not invite Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations, or Mike Pompeo, his former secretary of state, to join his incoming administration. Mr. Trump’s announcement on Truth Social, his social media platform, was an early indication of the decision-making process of the president-elect as he navigates the ideologic differences within the Republican Party. Days after his election win over Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr. Trump’s team has already started his first formal transition meetings and ramped up the process for building his new cabinet. By ruling out Mr. Pompeo and Ms. Haley, Mr. Trump was rejecting two Republicans who had backed U.S. support for Ukraine at a time when Mr. Trump and many of his allies have pushed to curtail American aid for allies and military involvement overseas. “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” Mr. Trump said in the post. “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country.””

Of course, he didn’t have to make the rejection as public and explicit as he did, although I appreciate the gesture very much.

This speaks, I believe, to the excellent advice Trump has been receiving behind the scenes from his A-Team, including the likes of Tucker Carlson, the Pauls, et al. who understand the consequences of the horrendous cabinet appointments Trump made the first time.

Get fucked, Nimarata “Nikki” Haley, you two-bit weapons industry whore.

Of course, none of this means Trump won’t turn around tomorrow and appoint a lesser-known Swamp monster just as dangerous as these two serpents. Only time will tell; this will be a four-year-long civil war inside the Trump regime to keep the bastards out in the cold.

But the good guys won this round and hopefully the next and the next.

