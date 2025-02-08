Growing up, I learned in public school — probably some mandate from the soon-to-be-history Department of Education, inshallah — that South African apartheid was basically the worst thing since the Third Reich.

Then I learned independently that white South African farmers grow the vast majority of crops that sustain the country — 90% as a matter of fact, even with rampant land theft in the name of Equity™.

Then I learned independently what happened to Zimbabwe when all the whites were run out of town on a rail.

Land “expropriation” — a euphemism for stealing white farmers’ land and giving it to blacks who then turn it into inarable desert because they don’t know how to cultivate it — has been a well-established practice since the communist Nelson Mandela’s African National Congress (ANC) party took over in 1994.

Via Republic of South Africa (emphasis added):

“Section 25 of the Constitution recognises expropriation as an essential mechanism for the state to acquire someone’s property for a public purpose or in the public interest, subject to just and equitable compensation being paid. Up to now, expropriation of property has been governed in terms of the Expropriation Act of 1975, which predates the expropriation mechanism provided for in section 25(2) of the Constitution. The Bill assented to by President Ramaphosa outlines how expropriation can be done and on what basis. This law will assist all organs of State - local, provincial and national authorities - to expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons. Local, provincial and national authorities will use this legislation to expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons that seek, among others, to promote inclusivity and access to natural resources.”

Far more egregious than land theft, though, is the extrajudicial racialized killing of white farmers, cheerleaded in the most explicit terms possible by the ruling ANC and similar parties.

Via Newsweek, 2018 (emphasis added):

“Lobbying group AfriForum says that when lawmakers passed a motion last month which could see land being seized from farmers without compensation, it sent a message that landowners could be attacked with impunity. It said there have been 109 recorded attacks so far in 2018 and 15 farm murders, meaning that this year, one white farmer has been killed every five days. In a statement, Ian Cameron, AfriForum's Head of Safety said: "Our rural areas are trapped in a crime war. Although the South African government denies that a violence crisis is staring rural areas in the face, the numbers prove that excessive violence plague these areas."”

The comrades even have a hymn to accompany their attempted genocide, belted out with gusto at many a black communist gathering: “Kill the Boer.”

Via Forbes (emphasis added):

“Kill the Boer, also known as Dubula iBhunu, was popularized in the early 1990s by Peter Mokaba, a leader of the African National Congress ahead of the end of South Africa’s racist apartheid system of racial segregation. In 2012, however, the ANC—a party previously led by Nelson Mandela that has governed South Africa since the fall of apartheid—vowed to no longer sing the song, following controversy stemming from claims the song was related to a series of violent attacks on white farmers, and expelled Malema that same year in an effort to ease racial tensions in the country. Malema had previously said he was prepared to “kill for [former South African President Jacob] Zuma,” though their relationship soured after Zuma was sanctioned by the ANC. In 2013, he founded the EFF, which is now the third-largest party in the country’s parliament, behind the ANC and Democratic Alliance. Last year, South Africa’s Equality Court in Johannesburg ruled the song did not constitute hate speech or incitement, after a case was brought by AfriForum—which advocates for South Africa’s Afrikaners, the descendants of its Dutch colonizers—which argued the song incites violence and murder. The court ruled, however, the song was protected by freedom of speech and that its lyrics—“shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer”—are not intended to be taken literally.”

This is a tired point to make by now, but it’s never not apropos: if the shoe were on the other foot, and Boer farmers were out in the street chanting and dancing rhythmically to “Kill the Moon Crickets,” tranny Antifa BLM activists from London to Brisbane to Berkeley would be out rioting in full force, burning down buildings and kicking in the heads of statues for Equity™. Progressive politicians, clad in pseudo-African loincloths in solidarity, would kneel in public spectacle for cameras like it was 2020.

Anyway, Donald Trump has apparently become hip to the goings-on and has threatened to cut all of the communist government’s funding until it stops promoting the eradication of a race that’s fashionable to eradicate on the liberal and loving left.

Via Associated Press (emphasis added):

“U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will cut all funding to South Africa and has launched an investigation into the country’s policies, claiming that a “massive” human rights violation against white people is happening over a new land expropriation law. Trump made the pledge to stop all future funding on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, writing: “South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY.” In South Africa, Trump wrote, a ”massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see,” without giving details or providing evidence. “The United States won’t stand for it, we will act,” Trump added. “Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!””

