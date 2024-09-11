“Some men on the ward take a long, long time to get used to the schedule.”

-Nurse Ratched

I am of the opinion that Bandy X. Lee, MD, author of “The Psychology of Trump Contagion: An Existential Danger to American Democracy and All Humankind,” might literally be somewhere on the high-functioning end of the spectrum, like an Asperger’s or something.

A lot of East Asians appear, to the Western mind, autistic just because of the cultural milieu they come from. But this one, I think ,might be for real diagnosably autistic.

Watch with horror and awe the deadpan way she markets herself as some kind of clinician working on the whole of society to save them from the pathogen that is Donald Trump.

This is the future technocracy, at least until the robots take over: a million Nurse Ratcheds with dubious medical credentials whispering totalitarian lullabies into the rubes’ ears, empowered by the pathological gynocracy to run the world like their personal psych wards.

“You men are in this hospital because of your proven inability to adjust to society.”

-Nurse Ratched

The delusions are legion.

Lee describes going to meet Trump supporters in Alabama and fearing she would “get shot” for being Asian, or a liberal, or a woman… or something the flyover bigots allegedly hate. The details don’t really matter, as you’ll learn.

She is, she explains, trying to “treat” the public that has been afflicted by the “Trump contagion” for the “safety of society,” which “supersedes” any ethical constrains on doctors.

“Society is our patient,” Lee flatly declares with remarkable hubris.

She cites the Geneva Convention, claiming it not only gives them the right but compels healthcare professionals to challenge political figures who threaten something called Public Health™ — a judgment conveniently left up to the healthcare professionals themselves.

She further claims she tried to get Trump to agree to sit down for an examination by her, a request which he never responded to. She then took his refusal to submit to her inquisition as further evidence of his mental illness, a weird standard that she clearly made up.

COVID-19, she explains, would’ve never happened if not for Trump’s vaguely referenced mental illness, which she cites as the precipitating factor for the alleged pandemic — foregoing, obviously, any mention of the creation of the virus in the first place in a dingy communist lab with U.S. funding.

She concludes that Trump must be declared unfit for office.

You’ll note that nowhere in the video does she actually offer a specific diagnosis of Trump. This is by design; she is careful not to do so because she would likely lose her license, as diagnosing “patients” who aren’t actually your patients and whom you have never met is a basic rule that even non-psychiatrists understand.

Mother Jones, liberal rag, calls these admonitions “attacks.”

Via Mother Jones (emphasis added):

“Leaders of the American Psychiatric Association began publicly attacking Lee, arguing she was acting irresponsibly. Her alleged offense was violating the 1973 Goldwater Rule, an APA guideline stating that “it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion” of anyone without conducting a personal examination and getting proper approval. The rule was the APA’s response to a 1966 lawsuit by Barry Goldwater, the late Arizona senator and presidential candidate. Goldwater had successfully sued Fact magazine, which, shortly before the 1964 general election, ran a piece in which dozens of leading psychiatrists offered crude armchair assessments of the state of Goldwater’s psyche. “His impulsive, impetuous behavior…reflects an emotionally immature, unstable personality,” wrote one doctor, who went on to cite Goldwater’s “inability to dissociate himself from vituperative, sick extremists.” (While the archconservative’s fiery campaign speeches were startling to many Americans at the time, they now seem relatively tame compared with Trump’s.)”

