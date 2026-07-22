Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Gavin Don't Surf's avatar
Gavin Don't Surf
10h

This is important stuff to pay attention to. The corrupt Senators regurgitating the "Follow The Science" lies and bullshit. For them to push this, they've gotta be on the Big Pharma payroll. Unbelievable to me. Thanks for putting this out there.

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2 replies by Benjamin Bartee and others
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

Big Pharma's convoluted and treacherous science, not real down to earth science. No thanks, never trusting anything from the HHS.

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