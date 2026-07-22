Last week’s CDC Director confirmation hearing was an unmitigated dumpster fire from start to finish.

Firstly, as these spectacles always go — despite 75% of Americans suffering from a chronic health condition, per CDC’s own data, almost none of which have anything to do with infectious disease — at least 90% of the questions from the Congress members pertained to vaccines.

Specifically, the senators demanded that the nominee verbalize her full-throated, no-holds-barred support for the entire vaccine schedule, which they (or, more accurately, their donors) view as a job requirement.

Related: Elizabeth Warren DESTROYED by X Community Notes Over Pharma Corruption

More troubling was the nominee herself, Erica Schwartz, yukking it up with Sen. Tammy Baldwin — who, for the record, belongs in an orange jumpsuit in Guantanamo Bay for the COVID tyranny she legislated but instead wears a pantsuit, still wields political power, and forces Public Health™ political appointees to grovel before her as if she has any moral or scientific authority (she doesn’t).

Schwartz dutifully, when prompted by Baldwin, affirmed mRNA technology as “safe and effective” — a deranged lie ripped straight from Biden’s teleprompter which, in a sane world, would be immediately and forever disqualifying from ever holding public office in any capacity.

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Senator after senator, including the contemptible Republican Bill Cassidy — whom voters have evicted from office come November but who is for some reason still allowed to chair the committee, because he’s a faithful and reliable servant to his pharmaceutical sponsors who actually call the shots about who gets to wield the gavel in the Senate health committee — prodded her to commit to insurrect against Trump and/or RFK Jr. if they ever, for instance, ordered her to stop promoting the flu shot.

Related: Vaxxed Healthcare Workers 27% MORE Likely to Contract Flu: Study

In response, Schwartz vowed — solemnly, as if making a sacred covenant with the divine — to “never betray The Science™.”

“Never betray The Science™!”

What does “betraying The Science™” actually entail?

We all know what “never betraying The Science™” means: never uttering a single critical word, much less taking action — in disregard of whatever evidence needs to be disregarded in order to polish the turd — against vaccines.

Related: Ousted Director Francis Collins Demands Americans Pay ‘Utmost Respect’ to NIH

Whoever calls the shots over at the administration might as well have nominated Peter Hotez for the job, as there appears to be no daylight between his and Schwartz’s ideology.

Or, to put a finer point on the betrayal of MAHA, why not just draft the Fauci entity itself out of retirement and put it up for Senate approval?

The last pharmaceutical industry hack to serve in the role, Susan Monarez, broke the record for the shortest-lived CDC Director in history, having been unceremoniously fired just 29 days in for her aggressive subversion of RFK Jr.’s stated agenda from the very start of her tenure.

Related: Pharma-Friendly CDC Director FIRED, ‘Not Aligned’ With MAHA Agenda

For her treachery, upon her dismissal, Democrats and corporate state media immediately celebrated her as some kind of hero.

In a touching moment after her firing, lifelong Swamp creature Sen. Tim Kaine, who might have been vice president had Her Grace Hillary not smashed her face on the glass ceiling, actually apologized for ever doubting her fealty to their mutual master, the pharmaceutical industry.

From the moment the administration announced the Monarez nomination, everyone in the MAHA coalition or adjacent to it, including yours truly here at Armageddon Prose, vocalized our displeasure, as anyone with eyes could see the writing on the wall that spelled disaster for everything the movement was supposed to stand for.

One would think some lesson might have come from the whole debacle.

It apparently didn’t, as the administration just put up basically a Monarez clone, only with more melanin for extra DEI credit.

Given this set of facts, only one of two conclusions is possible:

· Either RFK Jr. is, and was from the start, a total fraud and a controlled opposition Trojan Horse for the pharmaceutical industry, or; · Someone, either the president or some unseen black hand, is exercising veto power of the MAHA agenda

Either one is a major blackpill and, obviously, the most fundamental betrayal of the agenda that millions of Americans voted for.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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