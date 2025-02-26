“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”

-Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

“Radical transparency” has been the Trump 2.0 mantra since the transfer of federal power in January.

But how transparent — let alone “radically” so — is the current administration?

While MAGA enthusiasts all-in on the future president predicted a thorough wave of “radical” transparency, those of us who tracked the first administration had a much more trepidatious forecast.

This trepidation was especially pronounced when it came to intelligence asset Jeffrey Epstein and his notorious child sex blackmail operation that ensnared CEOs, presidents, and all manner of high-profile figures over many years — all of which he curiously got away with until decades in.

The NSA and Google know every word you utter under your breath within a yard of your phone, but the intelligence communist just couldn’t piece together a gigantic child sex trafficking networking involving the world’s most high-profile people.

Related: BFFs: Celebrated Leftist Hero Noam Chomsky and Child Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Trump essentially promised to release the Epstein files back on the campaign trail, saying he would have “no problem” with it and that the list would “probably” see the light of day.

Via The Telegraph, September 2024 (emphasis added):

“Donald Trump has said he would have “no problem” releasing more files related to convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein if he returns to the White House. Asked why a so-called “list of clients” who had visited Epstein’s private island had not yet been made public, Trump said it “probably will be”. Scores of names associated with Epstein were made public this year when a tranche of court documents were unsealed by a judge in New York. Public figures including Prince Andrew, former US President Bill Clinton and Trump himself were among those named in the files released in January… Asked by computer scientist turned podcaster Lex Fridman why he had “hesitation” about the documents being released, Trump, 78, said: “I don’t think… I’m not involved. I never went to his island, fortunately, but a lot of people did.” Pressed on why “so many smart, powerful people allowed him [Epstein] to get so close?”, Trump replied: “He was a good salesman. He was a hailing, hearty type of guy. “He had some nice assets that he’d throw around like islands, but a lot of big people went to that island. But fortunately, I was not one of them.””

It’s been over a month since Trump’s been in office, and so far we’ve gotten nothing on that front.

The House Oversight Committee, two weeks ago, created a farcical “task force” headed by a previously largely unknown Congress member, Paulina Luna, tasked with “reviewing the Epstein client list.”

Why this “task force” would be necessary when the president could just direct the files’ release and be done with it is beyond the comprehension of anyone assuming good faith.

Related: John McCain's Widow: 'We All Knew What Epstein Was Doing'

Via The Hill (emphasis added):

“Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) urged FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the details of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s flight log for his private jet and helicopter in a Monday letter addressed to both officials. “The American people deserve to know exactly who was affiliated with this network. As you know, over the course of many years, Jeffrey Epstein built a heinous global sex trafficking network that caused irreparable harm to countless women,” she added.… “This critical information identifying every individual who could have participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s abhorrent conduct is long overdue. The survivors of Mr. Epstein’s horrific crimes want transparency and accountability, and they—and the American people—deserve nothing less,” the Tennessee lawmaker stated. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) similarly requested the release of the Epstein files… Later, she questioned Bondi on why files hadn’t already been released following a letter from the House Oversight Committee. “On Feb 11 & Feb 19, house oversight sent a letter to the DOJ asking for status on releasing the Epstein files as well as JFK etc. The DOJ has not responded. Reaching out on X because we can’t seem to get a response from the AG,” Luna wrote.”

The conclusion that the administration is covering the tracks for certain off-limits special interests is increasingly hard to avoid drawing.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow AP on X.

Subscribe (for free) to Armageddon Prose and dystopian sister travel blog, Armageddon Safari.

Support independent journalism with a one-off, hassle-free "digital coffee" tip.

Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw