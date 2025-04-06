Progressive/corporate state media has been pimping hard of late an alleged intra-administration conflict over the official response to the “measles outbreak,” with the clear agenda of ginning up controversy and division within the MAGA/MAHA coalition.

Via Axios (emphasis added):

“The White House is so frustrated by the lack of clear and fast communications by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s agency that it has set up a parallel press shop, five top Trump administration sources tell Axios… The problem surfaced in February, after it took two days for the Health and Human Services Department to acknowledge — by tweet — that a West Texas child had become the first person to die in the measles outbreak… "The White House was like, 'Where the f**k is the statement?' " said a White House official who was involved in the measles response. "CNN was blaring this chyron about how Kennedy was silent, and there was just nothing from the department because of Stefanie*."”

*The Stefanie that the anonymous Trump administration leaker is throwing under the bus here is Stefanie Spear — job title: Principal Deputy Chief of Staff / Senior Counselor to the Secretary — widely reviled by the establishment goblins in the HHS bureaucracy that for some reason haven’t yet been shown the door, much less indicted.

This whole pseudo-scandal is the result of a lone death, allegedly from measles, of a Mennonite child in Texas.

For some perspective, which the pharmaceutical industry-funded Public Health™ apparatus is incabale of, per CDC, “In 2024, an estimated 2,001,140 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States and 611,720 people will die from the disease.”

Alas, they don’t have cancer vaccines to pimp (yet), so the focus remains on a non-serious, non-life-threatening mundane viral infection that 99.9% of kids in industrialized countries survive, according to BMC Infectious Diseases.

But let’s not allow a little rationality to infect The Narrative™; asking critical questions is bad for business.

Just imagine this Brady Bunch episode from 1969 being allowed to air on Sponsored By Pfizer™ corporate media today; it’s inconceivable.

Via The Daily Beast (emphasis added):

“[HHS] has also allegedly had to contend with friction between Trump administration officials and career HHS employees, who are generally more liberal. “It’s a mess over there,” another White House aide told Axios. “The [career employees] hate us and are always undermining us and leaking stuff to the media. And then there’s this small circle of trust with Stefanie that hasn’t expanded.” Spear and HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but White House spokesman Kush Desai told the Daily Beast that “anonymous sources are attempting to create conflict where none exists.” “The White House has a great relationship with Stefanie and HHS. We work closely day in and day out to Make America Healthy Again,” he said. “It’s disappointing that bitter, anonymous sources are attempting to create conflict where none exists.””

The sickest aspect of this whole melodrama is that RFK Jr. has already genuflected to industry, penning an op-ed for Fox News in which he aggressively and explicitly recommended measles shots anyway, disregarding the infinitesimally low risk of death or severe illness that the infection poses to healthy children.

But anything short of total prostration never enough.

