Is this irony? I’m not sure because I went to public school.

Via The Guardian (emphasis added):

Children in England will be taught how to spot extremist content and misinformation online under planned changes to the school curriculum, the education secretary has said. Bridget Phillipson said she was launching a review of the curriculum in primary and secondary schools to embed critical thinking across multiple subjects and arm children against “putrid conspiracy theories”… Phillipson, the Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, told the Sunday Telegraph: “It’s more important than ever that we give young people the knowledge and skills to be able to challenge what they see online. “That’s why our curriculum review will develop plans to embed critical skills in lessons to arm our children against the disinformation, fake news and putrid conspiracy theories awash on social media. Our renewed curriculum will always put high and rising standards in core subjects – that’s non-negotiable. “But alongside this we will create a broad, knowledge-rich curriculum that widens access to cultural subjects and gives pupils the knowledge and skills they need to thrive at work and throughout life.”

I made the mistake once of spotting extremist racial content in public school in Atlanta and paid the price for my civic engagement — I saw something, and I said something, just like Homeland Security told me to.

In American Lit, in 10th grade, at Campbell High School, we had a substitute teacher because my alcoholic regular teacher, who everyone knew drank in her closet on lunch breaks, was out getting a liver transplant or whatever.

This girl, who looked like a student, had obviously just graduated from college with an African Diaspora degree and, it being February, decided she would spend the hour forcing us to watch some Social Justice™ propaganda about evil white people and colonialism or something.

I asked, politely, with an inquiring mind thirsty for instruction: “my Irish-Catholic grandmammy is very proud of her heritage, and she was asking me the other day when White History Month is?”

Her brow furrowed.

For my critical question, this girl kicked me out of class and I had to be explained to by an overfed administrator making probably $100k/year why my question was racist and “problematic.”

Another brick in the wall.

Returning to the UK, the thought control is necessary, the state explains, because the British are upset about Muslims stabbing infidels and grooming children at unprecedented scale, which is a righteous and noble act of cultural enrichment.

Continuing:

Misinformation spread on social media about the background and religion of the suspect in the stabbing of three young girls in Southport on 29 July has been blamed for the rioting led by the far right across the UK. Specialist officers are pursuing suspected online offenders and influencers responsible for “spreading hate and inciting violence on a large scale”.

For the record, the concerns expressed by the native British regarding migrants’ penchant for grooming is borne out by statistics — not that it matters much to the British authorities. Such activities are more of a feature than a bug of Diversity™.

Via Migration Watch UK (emphasis added):

Since 2011, groups of mainly British-Pakistani men have been prosecuted for organised sex-grooming crimes against hundreds of girls in Rochdale, Oxford, Telford, Leeds, Birmingham, Norwich, Burnley, High Wycombe, Leicester, Dewsbury, Middlesbrough, Peterborough, Bristol, Halifax, and Newcastle. A regression analysis revealed that both the Muslim and Pakistani proportions of the local population significantly contribute to the level of group localised child sexual exploitation (GLCSE). This translates to approximately 1 in 2200 of the male Muslim population (aged 16+) being arrested for these crimes (83% of those prosecuted for GLCSE). However, the proportion of the local population of Pakistani origin is more powerful in explaining the level of GLCSE than the Muslim proportion, since most of the defendants are of Pakistani origin.

