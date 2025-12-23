Armageddon Prose

Crixcyon
7h

Does anyone attached to government in some manner not lie? This bum is yet another filthy thieving and grifting bum that the government so readily manufactures.

kimyo
7h

>>or else just a normie Republican one post-Trump

do you feel that trump has tamped down the vaccine industry? why?

what are his biggest accomplishments in this regard?

>>and set the stage for the next pandemic.

the last pandemic happened on trump's watch. he abdicated and let fauci shut everything down. he's the perfect president if you are paul offit/albert bourla.

in terms of pandemic damage, trump's record will stand for a long time. it's extremely difficult to imagine any numbnuts democrat doing any worse.

