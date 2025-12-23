Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Several days ago, I reported on top vaccine pimp Paul Offit’s December 5th CNN appearance in which he claimed to have not been invited to the CDC’s December 5 Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) hearing regarding hepatitis B vaccines for infants — despite testimony to the opposite effect by the official who invited him.

Although I had no direct evidence at the time that Offit lied about the invitation in order to avert for himself the public humiliation of having his pharmaceutical industry-backed pseudoscience debunked in real time in front of his honest betters, I heavily implied that was what likely happened.

Now, courtesy of Children’s Health Defense, we have the receipts demonstrating exactly that: Offit did, in fact, receive multiple invitations; he lied on national television when he said he hadn’t — in addition to several other more substantive lies, like that “50% of people in this country” silently carry undiagnosed hepatitis B.

The CNN news actress, obsequious as always, let him get away with it.

Via Children’s Health Defense (emphasis added):

“When Dr. Paul Offit appeared on CNN on Dec. 5 to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) contentious hepatitis B meeting, he spoke with the certainty that has made him one of legacy media’s go-to commentators on vaccines. Offit told viewers he had not been invited to speak at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting that was unfolding in Atlanta that very day. That claim was false. CDC officials had contacted him repeatedly — via emails, phone calls and a speaker-request form — inviting him to present at the upcoming meeting. Offit acknowledged receiving a request, but then told the audience he was not invited to attend. From there, the misinformation only escalated. He warned viewers that “millions” of Americans were silently carrying hepatitis B, claimed that “50% of people in this country” were chronically infected without knowing it and suggested newborns were at risk through everyday contact with nannies, daycare workers and family members. None of those claims was true.”

In fact, documents prove that the CDC, from an official government account, emailed Offit at numerous email addresses confirmed to be his and even sent a formal invite via his employer’s booking portal, which returned a confirmation to the sender as further evidence of his brazen dishonesty (and cowardice).

The details:

“Offit began by correcting the anchor’s introduction. She noted that he had been invited to present at ACIP and had declined. He promptly replied: “I actually wasn’t invited to present at today’s meeting. I was invited back in October to come speak about vaccines to this group.” The host sought clarity: “So just to be clear, you were invited back in October to speak, and you declined that.” Offit replied: “It was a vague recommendation to come speak to us … The way that it was framed today that I was asked to come speak today about this subject, that’s not true.” But emails obtained exclusively by MD Reports tell a different story. On Oct. 23, a CDC official emailed Offit with the subject line “Speaker Invitation – ACIP meeting.” The message was explicit: “I am reaching out to invite you as a speaker to an upcoming ACIP meeting and would appreciate the opportunity to connect.” When that email bounced, the CDC re-sent it to Offit’s University of Pennsylvania address — the one his own institution had confirmed as correct. A CDC staffer also phoned him and left a voicemail. Offit did not respond. The CDC then emailed him at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia address as well. And to eliminate any doubt, they also submitted a speaker-request form through the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia booking portal. The system automatically confirmed receipt.”

Screenshots in the article linked above.

Of course, Paul Offit and Co. are cretins, which the revelations only serve as further proof of — not that anyone in the know needed any more.

Exposing and shaming them is all good and well, which we’ve done in independent media ad nauseam.

Here’s the rub, though: these people and the institutions they run have proven themselves immune from shame as well as, so far, any serious career or legal consequences for their dishonesty and, often, downright malevolence.

What’s more, they probably don’t feel any pressing need to win the public debate no matter how much grassroots outrage you or I might feel about their unwillingness to have a good-faith, evidence-based public conversation about childhood vaccines.

What they understand, in my estimation, is that the vast majority of the American population enthusiastically embraced the COVID terror, were indifferent to it, or opposed it and have since moved on, attention spans being what they are.

You and I might still thirst for justice and a future free of publicly subsidized biomedical terror — but we are relatively few in number, a drop in the ocean confined still mostly to Substack and dissident podcasts, and largely powerless in terms of institutional control.

All they feel they have to do is bide their time until the return of a pliable Democrat regime — or else just a normie Republican one post-Trump — so they can reclaim their control over the Public Health™ agencies, return to business as usual, and set the stage for the next pandemic.

No arrests have been made of the COVID criminals — indeed, the Trump administration has not even feigned interest in pursuing them — and no substantial, lasting changes to the Public Health™ agencies that can’t be reversed by administrative fiat have been made.

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

