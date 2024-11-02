Bad-built, brutal, butch cable news blowhard Rachel Maddow and her guest/backstage pegging victim, war pig Victoria Nuland, got together over at MSNBC to squeeze whatever they can out of the rotting #Russiagate lemon before the election — apparently finding themselves fresh out of new ideas to take down the Orange Fascist.

No one ever accused them of excessive creativity.

Via Responsible Statecraft (emphasis added):

“"He's at it again!" Nuland told Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC host whose red string conspiracy board was a regular feature for years during Trump’s tenure and Russiagate, until she wasn’t. Now she is back, and hosting the old gang. “It’s good to be back with you Rachel to talk to you about this as we did in 2016 as well as 2020,” said Nuland, without a trace of irony. She retired this year from the State Department. "And (Putin) has more sophisticated tools... He's got a brand new, very powerful tool, which is Elon Musk and X. In 2020, the social media companies worked hard with the U.S. government to try to do content moderation, to try to catch this stuff as it was happening. This time, we have Elon Musk talking directly to the Kremlin and ensuring that every time the Russians put out something, it gets five million views before anyone can catch it."”

One might recall back in 2019 when Maddow warned sternly, based on an evidence-free press release by the Director of National Intelligence that Russia was imminently about to strike critical infrastructure — “today, now, whenever they want to!”

The attack never materialized, Maddow took no lesson from the episode (she gets paid handsomely not to learn anything about how to do actual journalism), and her stupid prediction turned into just another failure in the long, long line of failed #Russiagate hoaxes.

What I often wonder is: given the vast resources available to them, and the brain trust they recruit from the Ivy League: is #Russiagate really the best propaganda they can come up with?

After eight long years of this nonsense, is there no other plausible story they can concoct to attack their political opponents?

Shouldn’t we expect better gaslighting from our overlords?

