“Never traipse around with a floozy who weaponizes the penis fly trap,” my Midwestern Irish-Catholic grandmammy once advised me during our unorthodox birds and the bees conversation.

“McKenna, who is 24 and lives in a rural, conservative state, recently got back on dating apps after a year of finding herself. She had two first dates planned for this weekend, but after Donald Trump won the election, she cancelled both. “It’s heartbreaking to know that in this country you only matter if you’re a straight white man,” she said. “It’s just devastating that we’re at this point. So I will not let another man touch me until I have my rights back.” McKenna, who did not want her last name published for privacy reasons, first heard about 4B a few months ago, via a TikTok video referring to the South Korean social movement. The basic idea: women swear off heterosexual marriage, dating, sex and childbirth in protest against institutionalized misogyny and abuse. (It is called 4B in reference to these four specific no-nos.) The mostly online movement began around 2018 protests against revenge porn and grew into South Korea’s #MeToo-esque feminist wave. In the wake of Trump’s victory, 4B is once again on McKenna’s mind – and she’s not the only one.”

As you will note, most of these specimens were not overly sexually enticing to begin with.

But even if they were all perfect 10s, the price of admission in terms of the psychological abuse you’d have to endure as a man is far too high for anyone but the basest masochist.

Meanwhile, outside of the West, the ground is fertile with well-adjusted, non-feminist women who don’t try to punish men for not making abortion their top political priority.

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

