LGBTQ™ Propaganda Roundup: Nip/tucking the latest social engineering fisted from on high upon the American public.

Camp Brave Trails: Grooming American children from coast to coast, recruiting new concubines

If your kid has a tendency— in the off-season from public school, on hiatus from the unrelenting tranny propaganda he receives there — to rediscover an appreciation of his toxic, soon-to-be-clipped genitals in the summer months, Camp Brave Trails is here to man the breach and keep that little tyke on the straight and narrow path to trannyism.

Via Camp Brave Trails (emphasis added):

“Brave Trails is a national non-profit organization dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth leadership. We offer accredited summer camps, backpacking trips, family camps, mental health services, meet-up groups, and year-round leadership programming. All of our programs focus on helping LGBTQ+ youth find what they need most to thrive: their people, their place, and their passion. Nothing makes us more proud than seeing our youth take the skills they gain in our programs and use them to create meaningful change in their communities.”

I admittedly have no hard evidence in my possession to indicate how many children may have been diddled at Camp Brave Trails in the woods of California or New York over the years, and I imagine the administration has quite the incentive to keep a tight lid on those stats.

After all: “What’s shared at camp, stays at camp,” the organization notes in its “Community Standards,” which isn’t creepy or alarming in the slightest.

Camp Brave Trails is about love and acceptance.

Of course.

But when making such a brave and stunning Pride™ omelet, there are bound to be some broken eggs, as it were.

If I were to hazard a guess about how many children have been diddled by Camp Brave Trails staff and/or fellow tranny campers over the years, I’d put the figure at closer to a hundred than zero… possibly upwards of a thousand.

Maybe we’ll discover the true molestation stats one day via class action litigation.

Target apparently abandons Pride™ child-tranny merch, replaces it with American flag gear

The groomer Karen— who probably visited the store with tranny gear for her soon-to-be-transitioned son on his way to Camp Brave Trails on her shopping list — was none too pleased to find American flags in lieu of genital packers for her kid.

Sesame Street

For all the Target moms out there getting their kids amped up for their life-changing, transformational, empowering experience with the totally non-threatening adult trannies who run Camp Brave Trails, we have the tried-and-true, reliably decent children’s show we all remember from our youth to get us in the mood:

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

