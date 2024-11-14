At the risk of promoting anything produced for the rotting corporate cesspool that is Netflix, “This Is Your Country” is unrivaled satire from whom I consider to be a criminally underrated comedian.

Dillon had me from the jump, as the camera opens on him in character in the kind of ridiculous blue dress shirt you’d expect from any self-respecting 90’s talk show host, his gargantuan belly hanging way over his overtaxed belt all-American-style, his torso three sizes larger than his legs, his hair combed back just like Springer’s might have been in ’97.

And then the money line, the opening salvo of a satirical blitzkrieg: “Hello pigs.”

(We, Americans, the consumers of Netflix shows, are the pigs.)

And you just get this visceral feeling that something equal parts morbid and whimsical is on the way.

I’ve been a fan of Tim Dillon for a while, but this is by far his best work — I believe because it suits his worldview and material like a hand in a glove.

His unique gift — turning everyday American problems like pill addictions and eating disorders into hilarious black humor rants — is basically what he built the show around, and he takes to the subject matter like a hog to shit.

(Long before Dillon came out with “This Is Your Country,” in my own humble fashion, I have attempted to provide similar commentary via my “This Is America” series, documenting the excesses of degenerate Western culture.)

But he does it better than me — and live.

Available on Netflix or wherever your beloved Slavic wife pirates media.

