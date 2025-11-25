Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

I would guess we have been absorbing microplastics for at least the last 50 years. It is likely worse now over the last few decades. By design? Who knows...once again it is profit motive driven with little or no care about the environmental backlash. Plastic used in everything for increased profits.

Who is the watchdog? No one as government has failed on all fronts and levels to protect us from anything. How do we measure this? How plasticized we have become. Impossible. Just looking around our small two bedroom apartment, plastics are everywhere. Is it that every time we contact any plastic, we absorb some amount of nano-particles?

That we become ill and diseased is all this country cares about as almost 20% of the economy is "medicine" based. Without an never ending flow of medical patients, the economy would collapse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture