“This Is America” explores the cultural undercurrents pulling Western civilization into the abyss.
“When you're born into this world, you're given a ticket to the freak show. If you're born in America you get a front row seat.”
-George Carlin
George, you acid-tongued seer, why did you have to leave us so early, when you had so much more righteous bile to give?
This is your country, and it’s ending one minute at a time, to paraphrase Tyler Durden.
“Let them eat Guuci.”
-George Marie Soros Antoinette
Black Friday came this year, as it does every year, replete with the standard scenes of entire families of overfed porky-pies brawling — a sea of flabby flesh jiggling in chaotic gyrations — over doorbuster Victoria’s Secret lingerie and flat screen TV sales.
As a bonus, we also got at least one consumer-on-consumer mall shooting.
Via ABC News (emphasis added):
“Shots rang out at the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Black Friday, leaving two people injured, police said in an update Friday evening…
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including one with gunshot wounds, police said….
Police said the incident appears to have stemmed from a "disturbance" between two individuals, which escalated into gunfire.”
The All-American Black Friday chimp-outs over plastic bullshit are a longstanding national tradition, the documenting of which has only been made easier by a smartphone in every hand and ubiquitous social media.
Consider this gaggle of rational consumers going feral way back in ’83 over allegedly valuable Cabbage Patch dolls, probably made in China by a 12-year-old sweatshop slave.
I wish not to beat a dead horse, nor to moralize more than I have already, so I leave you with this rhetorical question: is such mindless consumerism — with a bit of the old ultra-violence sprinkled in here and there — the pinnacle of human civilization post-WWII, as we have been led to believe, or rather the death-rattle of a collapsing empire?
“Nobody ever went broke underestimating the taste of the American public.”
-H. L. Mencken
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.
Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.
Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw
In the 80s it was a right of passage to camp out for days to get tickets to a concert. Today I’d rather eat gas station sushi than go out and wait in line for a tv or anything. Just order online or go without.
And honestly who doesn’t already have a tv? And kids don’t even watch tv (well, YouTube) except on phones these days!
I remember the "Cabbage Patch" craze of Christmas of '83, remember when a B-29 bomber was supposed to fly out, take a picture of your Credit Card (you held it up to the sky-norden bomb site), and then 1 doll would be dropped from the WW II nuclear bomber.
Not that this was a feasible idea, but the fact that the stadium (Cincinnati?) actually had people in it.