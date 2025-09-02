“The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either -- but right through every human heart -- and through all human hearts. This line shifts. Inside us, it oscillates with the years. And even within hearts overwhelmed by evil, one small bridgehead of good is retained.”

-Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

An inconvenient truth:

Had the timeline of my life deviated slightly to the right or left, I could easily have been a school shooter. So could millions of other disaffected (mostly white, male) kids who came of age around the turn of the century.

The ingredients were all there:

· raised in a toxic environment where you, as a white male, learn through a highly coordinated, well-oiled mass media and public education propaganda machine that you are inherently and uniquely evil because of your immutable characteristics, responsible for the crimes of your ancestors, whether exaggerated or real

· the prospect of achieving the middle-class American Dream receding year by year

· a cultural stew in which nihilism and irony is the currency, in which believing in anything is derided as Pollyannaish