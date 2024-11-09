For eight straight years, Democrats have danced around outright condemning the entirety of Trump’s constituency — perhaps realizing, even given their very evidently limited politicking instincts, that smearing half of the electorate might be a bridge too far.

Her Grace Hillary, Our Lady of Grace, in her magnanimity, for example, only put half of Trump voters in her “deplorables basket.”

This incredibly stupid — both morally and politically — proclamation may have cost her an election decided on razor-thin margins. Yet she never apologized or walked it back.

At any rate, the half-measures are apparently over, as the corporate media is now, more than ever before, openly and explicitly condemning not just Trump, but Trump supporters.

Maybe they feel unencumbered, now that the election is over and they have a full two years to memory-hole their current comments before another round of Congressional elections, to express how they really feel about the flyover serfs.

Via Entertainment Weekly (emphasis added):

“Legal expert Sunny Hostin said she'd like to "reframe the conversation" and shift blame to bigger social issues in the country at large. "The more relevant question is, what is wrong with America? What is wrong with our country, that the Republican party would choose as a candidate and support a candidate who is an insurrectionist, who is an election denier, who is a twice-impeached, 34-count convicted felon," said Hostin, 56. "What is wrong with this country that they would choose a message of divisiveness, of xenophobia, of racism, of misogyny, over a message of inclusiveness, a message for the people, by the people, of the people? That's what the problem is. It's the Republican party." Griffin then pointed out to Hostin that Trump not only triumphed in the electoral tally, but also won the popular vote. "Well, then, what's wrong with America?" Hostin replied, prompting Joy Behar, 82, to point out Democrats' work in implementing Obamacare, fighting to protect Medicaid, and more — all of which, she said, indicate a willingness to protect blue-collar people in the United States.”

Now, when Sunny asks rhetorically “what is wrong with America?”, she doesn’t mean its institutions — she loves those and profits handsomely off of one of the most insidious of them all, the corporate media. She doesn’t mean “what’s wrong with our political leadership?” either. She definitely doesn’t mean “what’s wrong with this gaggle of out-of-touch retards that spews nonsense propaganda to liberal wine moms for million-dollar salaries?”

What she means is: “what’s wrong with you, you illiterate MAGA peasant?”

