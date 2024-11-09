For eight straight years, Democrats have danced around outright condemning the entirety of Trump’s constituency — perhaps realizing, even given their very evidently limited politicking instincts, that smearing half of the electorate might be a bridge too far.
Related: WATCH: Sweet and Salty TikTok Tears Flow in Election Aftermath
Her Grace Hillary, Our Lady of Grace, in her magnanimity, for example, only put half of Trump voters in her “deplorables basket.”
This incredibly stupid — both morally and politically — proclamation may have cost her an election decided on razor-thin margins. Yet she never apologized or walked it back.
At any rate, the half-measures are apparently over, as the corporate media is now, more than ever before, openly and explicitly condemning not just Trump, but Trump supporters.
Related: With Trump Victory, Democrat Election Denialism Commences: What to Expect
Maybe they feel unencumbered, now that the election is over and they have a full two years to memory-hole their current comments before another round of Congressional elections, to express how they really feel about the flyover serfs.
Via Entertainment Weekly (emphasis added):
“Legal expert Sunny Hostin said she'd like to "reframe the conversation" and shift blame to bigger social issues in the country at large. "The more relevant question is, what is wrong with America? What is wrong with our country, that the Republican party would choose as a candidate and support a candidate who is an insurrectionist, who is an election denier, who is a twice-impeached, 34-count convicted felon," said Hostin, 56. "What is wrong with this country that they would choose a message of divisiveness, of xenophobia, of racism, of misogyny, over a message of inclusiveness, a message for the people, by the people, of the people? That's what the problem is. It's the Republican party."
Griffin then pointed out to Hostin that Trump not only triumphed in the electoral tally, but also won the popular vote. "Well, then, what's wrong with America?" Hostin replied, prompting Joy Behar, 82, to point out Democrats' work in implementing Obamacare, fighting to protect Medicaid, and more — all of which, she said, indicate a willingness to protect blue-collar people in the United States.”
The clip
Now, when Sunny asks rhetorically “what is wrong with America?”, she doesn’t mean its institutions — she loves those and profits handsomely off of one of the most insidious of them all, the corporate media. She doesn’t mean “what’s wrong with our political leadership?” either. She definitely doesn’t mean “what’s wrong with this gaggle of out-of-touch retards that spews nonsense propaganda to liberal wine moms for million-dollar salaries?”
What she means is: “what’s wrong with you, you illiterate MAGA peasant?”
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.
Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.
Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhaw
What is wrong with America? It never recovered from Lincoln's shredding of the constitution to attack the South who dared to want to secede under the terms of the constitution due to higher and higher taxes being imposed on them by the North and had nothing whatever to do with emancipating anyone as any government wage slave today could tell you.
Based on that shredding of basic rights along came the building of a foreign empire via terrorist means in complete disregard of the constitution again and then along came the traitors who signed the creation of the openly destructive private Federal Reserve bank into law. Later on feminism, i.e. preferential treatment for women at the expense of men, and affirmative action, i.e. preferential treatment for black people at the expense of white people both came along to remove merit from any job application and replace it with quota systems at which point the destruction of America and its vassals in Europe and elsewhere where these idiocies were also enforced accelerated sharply and is now irrecoverable without major civil wars all over the West and the complete overthrowing of the few families that have been running it into the ground with their refusal to face facts about human nature and the nature of wealth creation.
China manufactures three times as many goods of all kinds as the US does and yet, based on biased GDP figures founded on interbank lending being counted as wealth creation in the West, China is still behind the US which then leads dimwits like Trump to think they can throw their imagined weight around the planet and terrorise people as they once did. If you want to see what will happen to the US under Trump simply imagine what would happen to a 120lb 5ft-nothing young woman who has fully bought into the Hollywood nonsense that she can beat up ten 240lb 6ft 2inch men before breakfast without breaking sweat when she tries to punch a 140lb 5ft 3inch man in the face for daring to wear a MAGA hat.
We just have too much regard for our God given rights. : ) A big help came along when Musk acquired Twitter and got rid of all the useless deleters.