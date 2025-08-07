Earlier this week, the RFK Jr.-led FDA announced the cancellation of dozens of federal contracts — a euphemism for unnecessary subsidies of the most profitable corporations on Earth, which are not even American but multinational — with the likes of Moderna and Pfizer.

“The US Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday it would terminate 22 federal contracts for mRNA-based vaccines, questioning the safety of a technology credited with helping end the Covid pandemic and saving millions of lives. The unit, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, helps companies develop medical supplies to address public health threats, and had provided billions of dollars for development of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic. HHS said the wind-down includes cancellation of a contract awarded to Moderna for the late-stage development of its bird flu vaccine for humans and the right to purchase the shots, as previously reported in May. The US health agency said it was also rejecting or canceling multiple pre-award solicitations, including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone and others.”

At least one arm of the sprawling federal bureaucracy will no longer be complicit in the mass crippling and slaughter of the American people it’s ostensibly meant to protect.

Rational people might chalk that up as a win.

Legacy media, heavily dependent on pharmaceutical industry ad cash, disagrees.

Bloated pharma shill greaseball, Dr. Peter Hotez — who has previously denounced “anti-vaxxers” as terrorists and urged the government to target them as such — came out of the woodwork to condemn the move in a classic CNN smear-job of RFK Jr..

Hotez’s partner in crime, Dr. Paul Offit, joined the chorus of usual suspects, offering the incredibly brazen pseudoscientific claim — pseudoscientific because of everything we now know about the dangers of mRNA so-called therapy in its current experimental form — that the COVID shots were “remarkably safe” and “effective.”

Via CNN (emphasis added):

“Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatrician who directs the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, said Tuesday’s HHS announcement will “promote their pseudoscience agenda and weaken our nation’s biosecurity.” “The mRNA technology, like all biotechnologies, has strengths and weaknesses, but for a pandemic situation with a new and previously unknown pathogen, or for cancer vaccines and immunotherapeutics it has distinct advantages,” Hotez said. “HHS under Mr. Kennedy is telling us that we should no longer look to the federal government for innovation in biomedicine. The states are on their own.”… Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine scientist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an outside vaccine adviser to the FDA criticized Kennedy for making “a policy decision again that contradicts the scientific data.” “He has said things like the mRNA vaccines are unnecessarily dangerous,” Offit said. “It’s just wrong. I mean it’s actually remarkably safe and it’s effective.” “A decision based on cutting back all this funding based on false statements is just hard to watch,” Offit added. If another pandemic comes “we’ll just be behind the eight ball again,” without additional research into mRNA vaccines. “All it does is put us at unnecessary risk for no good reason and just a few bad reasons too,” Offit said.”

Establishment hysteria notwithstanding, the HHS decision to strip fascistic federal funding of private pharmaceutical corporations’ pet research projects is, at best, a milquetoast beginning to the reckoning that needs to happen.

The questions remain:

· A.) Why are the pharmaceutical executives who provably engaged in fraud to rush the shots to market not facing aggressive prosecution?

· B.) Why is the immoral special carve-out granting blanket immunity to shot manufacturers for the harms caused by their products still on the books?

The obvious answers, respectively, are that a.) AG Pam Bondi clearly doesn’t work for the American people, as evidenced by her disastrous Epstein cover-up; and b.) the current Congress, the entity that would roll back the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 (NCVIA), is just as bought off by special interests as the previous Congresses — neither of which, to be fair to RFK Jr., are within his direct control.

So credit where it’s due.

