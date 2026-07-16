Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Free Will's avatar
Free Will
3h

"War" can be and has been used to justify potentially infinite expansion of the state. Our Constitution limits centralized power. They will ban the word "constitution" soon...

Reply
Share
Jim Marlowe's avatar
Jim Marlowe
41m

LLMs are ultimately instruments of control. Human technocrats and their patrons decide what is "safe." Vaccines are "safe"; therefore, vaccine mandates are warranted. Consulting an AI for medical advice is not "safe" even though an "unguardrailed" ai is already superior to any doctor as a diagnostician. The "safest" thing is to restrict human agency. It is the elevation of the state above all things. There is a word for it, but the word has been so often misused it has lost its meaning.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture