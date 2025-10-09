Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
17h

No arguments here. Now why would the dental cartel want to eliminate cavities? No cavities means less business. They promoted the use of fluorides and mercury to keep people needing dentistry. Same with the medical mafia...they have to promote illness and disease to stay in business. In the US, that is about 19% of the economy.

kimyo's avatar
kimyo
13h

the sugar industry is also responsible at least in part for the decades lost fighting the war on fat/cholesterol.

the corruption of the science means that the healthiest choice is probably to do exactly the opposite of what the harvard school for public health recommends.

the corruption of the science also means that any ai effort is doomed right from the start. what are you gonna train your model on? the 'good' science? how will you know?

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/sugar-industry-secretly-paid-for-favorable-harvard-research/

Sugar Industry Secretly Paid for Favorable Harvard Research

Newly uncovered documents reveal that a sugar industry trade group initiated and paid for the studies, examined drafts and laid out a clear objective to protect sugar’s public reputation

Hegsted was, in Nestle’s words, “a hero of nutritionists”: He helped draft “Dietary Goals for the United States,” the 1977 Senate committee report that paved the way for the nation’s first dietary guidelines. He went on to oversee the human nutrition unit at the Department of Agriculture.

Paging through the letters, Kearns was “shocked” by his level of cooperation with the sugar industry, she said.

Here’s what she found: In the 1950s, the Sugar Research Foundation identified a strategic opening to increase sugar’s market share by getting Americans to eat a low-fat diet, based on research that blamed fat and cholesterol for causing high blood pressure and heart problems, according to a 1954 speech by the trade group’s president.

