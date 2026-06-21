While their support for the industry might seem counterintuitive, intersectional feminists, otherwise known as third-wave feminists, are such ardent supporters of prostitution (which they rebranded as “sex work” to soften the blow) that they invented their very own derogatory term for their peers who oppose the practice on the grounds that it objectifies and exploits women: “sex worker exclusionary radical feminists,” or SWERFs.

Via FEM (emphasis added):

“Third-wave feminism in the U.S. gave rise to a movement and ideology increasingly centered on intersectionality, or the acceptance and incorporation of individuals of different races, gender identities, sexual orientations, economic backgrounds, and so on. In response to third-wave feminism materialized a variety of different schools of feminism, some of which merely have different focuses while others openly contradict each other. Sex worker exclusionary radical feminism (SWERF) emerged as a response to the Third-wave’s more inclusive, intersectional approach to gender inequality, and is characterized primarily by discrimination against individuals engaged in sex work. These individuals include but are not limited to prostitutes, pornography models and actors, phone sex operators, erotic dancers, and web cam performers… SWERFs take it upon themselves to tell other people what to do and what not to do with their bodies. SWERFs also make sex workers the target of bullying and abuse through doxxing — the public release of someone’s private contact information and/or personal address — protesting and picketing against safe and legal sex work, and pushing for legislation that endangers the rights and safety of sex workers. SWERF is closely tied to TERF, or trans-exclusionary radical feminism, which promotes mistreatment and oppression of trans women and transgender people through similar means. Both SWERF and TERF constitute anti-feminist hate groups which in no way represent feminism as a whole. Their similarity lies mainly in the overlap of their support bases and the rhetoric they use to espouse their transphobic and whorephobic ideologies*.”

*“Whorephobic” is a new one. You learn some new linguistic monstrosity conjured out of their overactive imaginations every day.

Related: Physician: Libs Experiencing ‘9/11-Style’ Trauma After MAGA Takeover

Third-wave feminism ultimately won out over the SWERFs in terms of control over the mainstream culture and — contrary to the popular imagination that trannyism, BLM-style anti-white race hate, etc. are all organic artifacts of progress — birthed literally all of the Social Justice™ absurdities that afflict the West today.

So it was that, back in the heady “Defund the Police” frenzy of 2020, after a fentanyl addict and lifelong criminal overdosed in handcuffs and instantly became a Social Justice™ martyr, the city of Seattle effectively decriminalized prostitution, or “sex work,” on the grounds that its prohibition was racist because immigrants and Persons of Color™ disproportionately purchase sex from streetwalkers.

Via Real Change (emphasis added):

“A proposal to criminalize street-based sex work has sparked widespread concern among sex workers, anti-trafficking groups and their allies, who say it could harm vulnerable community members. The draft ordinance would undo legislation the Seattle City Council unanimously passed in 2020 that, over concerns of racial disproportionality in enforcement, repealed criminal penalties against sex workers… Moore’s ordinance is one of several efforts by the new Seattle City Council to address public safety concerns… During an Aug. 13 meeting of the Seattle City Council’s Public Safety Committee, Moore explained her bill was meant to disrupt the sex trade on Aurora Avenue North as a whole, which she saw as responsible for gun violence and other safety issues in the area. While sex workers would be criminalized under the ordinance, Moore said the intention is to go after “pimps,” people who manage sex workers, and “johns,” the clients of sex workers… Moore’s legislation has raised many concerns over racially biased policing and the disproportionate impact on people of color, which was a driving factor for the decriminalization of prostitution loitering in 2020. According to Koyama, street-based sex workers in the Seattle area are predominantly poor women, with most being Black, Brown and/or trans. Koyama added that men of color are disproportionately involved in the sex trade as well. A policy analysis by the city seems to echo concerns over racial disproportionality. On Aug. 13, The Stranger reported that Moore, in a rare move, ordered a revision to a policy memo produced by council central staff to remove language that discussed potential racist enforcement. One stricken paragraph mentioned that, prior to 2020, most of the sex buyers prosecuted in the SMC were immigrants or people of color.”

Related: WATCH: MSNBC Suggests Trump Plans to Deport African-Americans

Pimp shootouts now a staple of Seattle urban life

The predictable result, of course, is that pimps who all seem to be of a particular ethnic persuasion now regularly have running gun battles on the streets of Seattle, particularly in the Aurora district.

Residents, driven to rage and despair over the constant shooting, have begun protesting.

(Let us appreciate how bad things have to get for citizens of one of the most, if not the most, ultra-progressive cities in the world to protest prostitution, which they view, alongside abortion, as something of a sacred rite in the exercise of feminist empowerment.)

Seattle police recently rescued several underage trafficking victims from the afflicted Aurora area.

Via Seattle Police Department (emphasis added):

“This weekend, Seattle Police Department led a coalition of public safety partners and service providers in coordinated outreach efforts focused on survivor support, voluntary service connections, and accountability for those responsible for trafficking and exploitation. The effort followed a commitment by Mayor Wilson, Chief Shon Barnes, City Attorney Erika Evans, and City Council members to address trafficking and exploitation along the North Aurora corridor through a coordinated approach that includes survivor-centered services, violence prevention, and targeted investigations into those responsible for coercion, violence, and financial exploitation… During the effort, three minors were identified and connected with protective services. Ten adults were transported to access shelter, advocacy, and other support services. As part of the effort to prevent the sexual exploitation of minors, investigators identified six individuals seeking to exploit children. Those individuals were arrested and charged with felony offenses. These efforts are part of Seattle’s ongoing commitment to advancing survivor safety, preventing exploitation, holding those responsible accountable, and promoting the well-being of the broader community. ”

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Seattle’s fruitcake of a mayor — whom no sane person would trust to babysit their child for fear she’d have an SSRI sperg-out and drown the kid in the bathtub or microwave tin foil, start a microwave fire, and burn the house down — recently fielded questions from constituents, who relayed various stories about watching people get shot or stabbed in the city as crime goes unchecked.

(The lady at the 1 hour and 16 minute mark, a local business owner, tells the mayor she’s resorted to handing out rape whistles to her employees so they won’t get assaulted on their way to or from work.)

Her primary answer seems to be raising local taxes to raise money to put homeless people in public housing.

Another of the mayor’s solutions, rather than locking up pimps who shoot each other and whores and random normies on the street, is a gun-grab campaign.

Via Seattle Times (emphasis added):

“Seattle’s top lawyer wants to use a tool often reserved for domestic violence cases to strip pimps and human traffickers on Aurora Avenue of their weapons. Simultaneously, Mayor Katie Wilson said she’s closing streets between 96th and 102nd, an effort to prevent cars from circling the neighborhood. The announcements from Wilson and City Attorney Erika Evans came amid calls for action from businesses and residents on the North Seattle stretch of highway. The level of gun violence, prostitution and gun activity has gotten out of hand, they say. “The situation on Aurora is unacceptable,” Wilson said in a news conference Thursday. “It is unacceptable for the people who live there, it is unacceptable for the people who work there, and it is unacceptable to me as your mayor.””

Thus we are treated to another instance of anarcho-tyranny, characterized by the selective utilization of law enforcement to strip law-abiding citizens of their rights, using the crime that they foment themselves with policy as the pretext while avoiding addressing the criminality itself.

Related: German Minister Announces Pre-Crime Surveillance, Prosecution of ‘Far-Right Extremists’

Via Anarcho-Tyranny, U.S.A. (emphasis added):

“While one characteristic of anarcho-tyranny is its propensity to criminalize and punish the innocent and the law-abiding while refusing to punish the criminals, another is its refusal to enforce the laws it has already enacted and to enact more laws that have no effect on real crime and that further criminalize the innocent or restrict their rights… Under anarcho-tyranny, the state creates a problem, declares an emergency or crisis – the drug war, the carjacking crisis, Islamic fundamentalism – and then exploits that problem as an instrument by which it continues to enhance its power, though neither the fake problem it exploits nor the real problem that exists is affected. The anarchy that anarcho-tyranny breeds thus serves as the rationale for the tyranny it builds, and the dynamic of anarcho-tyranny is essentially the same “ratchet effect” that Robert Higgs identifies as the principal source of Big Government in the 20th centurv.”

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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