Due to a single case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), four towns in New England are now subject to “voluntary” lockdowns for the foreseeable future, at least until the onset of winter.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“Four Massachusetts towns — Douglas, Oxford, Sutton and Webster — have enacted a voluntary evening lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of a potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease. The decision comes after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the first human case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) since 2020 in Worcester County. On Wednesday, the Oxford Board of Health voted to support the recommendation for people to remain indoors after 6:00 p.m., effective immediately, through Sept. 30, according to a public health advisory shared with Fox News Digital. Starting on Oct. 1, the recommendation is to remain indoors after 5:00 p.m. until the first hard frost.”

The lockdowns are being marketed as “voluntary” — until, of course, you get into the fine print.

Continuing:

“The lockdowns are considered recommendations, and there will be no enforcement if residents do not comply, the town spokesperson said. “We want to educate our residents about EEE and the seriousness of the illness and make them aware of the risk,” the statement continued. “However, if they want to use town fields outside these recommendations, they will have to show proof of insurance and sign an indemnification form.””

So, “voluntary” apparently means that if you want to use public lands, you need to sign a waiver and provide proof of insurance to the Public Health™ overseers — which really stretches the term to its limit.

All of this over a lone case of an infection that the CDC admits causes a “few cases” annually.

Via CDC (emphasis added):

“Eastern equine encephalitis virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Only a few cases are reported in the United States each year. Most cases occur in eastern or Gulf Coast states. Although rare, eastern equine encephalitis is very serious. Approximately 30% of people with eastern equine encephalitis die, and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems. Symptoms of eastern equine encephalitis can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat eastern equine encephalitis. You can reduce your risk of infection with eastern equine encephalitis virus by preventing mosquito bites.”

