Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

Crixcyon
13h

Time will tell the tale, as it usually does. I have cut back on most of my supplements although I have never been a supplement junkie. I will take a few herbs for heart and vascular improvement and that will be it.

I am 75 and relativity healthy and much has to do with avoiding poison filled vaccines and drugs for many decades, I believe. My dad is now 98 and no where near being a health freak. His father died at 101. I wish I could explain it.

Deborah Bachner
13h

You stack highly resembles mine so I suppose I have a supplement issue as well, lol! One thing about tumeric though; it needs to be taken with a fat (coconut oil, diary, MCT oil) otherwise the body does not absorb it. Ditto with Fenbendazole if you cleanse with that as well.

