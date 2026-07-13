Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
18h

No...we don't need 12 flockers for every living human and animal. Government cannot be trusted not to do serious nefarious damage to citizens using this "every-square-foot surveillance.

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OTOH/IMHO's avatar
OTOH/IMHO
20h

Great writing, Ben! Keep it up.

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