Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
rural counsel's avatar
rural counsel
1d

"Still, they’re right on the merits, so let’s not look a gift-horse in the mouth."

That they have to follow the same rules in the Pentagon as every other military installation doesn't make the "Press" in the right. We have no free press, and there is nothing wrong with government not empowering their treasonous behavior.

This doesn't stop the media from reporting what the government would rather they not in any way shape or form. It just makes the media have to do their jobs for a change, instead of providing them with a head start in their treasonous reporting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Yukon Dave's avatar
Yukon Dave
1d

Here is Petes view of it and I do not think its entirely wrong. If this was an office building no one would be allowed to do this. Before you say its our office, please walk into the FBI and CIA and remind them of that. Pentagon access is a privilege, not a right. So, here is @DeptofWar press credentialing FOR DUMMIES:

✅ Press no longer roams free

✅ Press must wear visible badge

✅ Credentialed press no longer permitted to solicit criminal acts

DONE. Pentagon now has same rules as every U.S military installation

https://x.com/PeteHegseth/status/1977828217315549301

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ben Bartee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture