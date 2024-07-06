Solace, as I have previously written about, has continued to elude me in 2024, although some stretches of time are brighter than others.

In the pursuit of it, I’m off to the Amazon to hook up with a shaman — like, a real one with a multi-generational lineage, not a commercial shaman of the kind that has emerged in the last few years to service the growing mysticism cottage industry in the Peruvian Amazon — for some jungle R&R to perhaps find some, or at least some insight.

I’ll return July 20th or thereabouts, perhaps having learned something worth sharing, or perhaps not.

As always, I appreciate your readership of Armageddon Prose in a veritable ocean of shiny objects on the internet competing for your attention.

“If, after I depart this vale, you ever remember me and have thought to please my ghost, forgive some sinner and wink your eye at some homely girl.”

-H. L. Mencken

