Solace, as I have previously written about, has continued to elude me in 2024, although some stretches of time are brighter than others.
Related: The War Within
In the pursuit of it, I’m off to the Amazon to hook up with a shaman — like, a real one with a multi-generational lineage, not a commercial shaman of the kind that has emerged in the last few years to service the growing mysticism cottage industry in the Peruvian Amazon — for some jungle R&R to perhaps find some, or at least some insight.
I’ll return July 20th or thereabouts, perhaps having learned something worth sharing, or perhaps not.
As always, I appreciate your readership of Armageddon Prose in a veritable ocean of shiny objects on the internet competing for your attention.
“If, after I depart this vale, you ever remember me and have thought to please my ghost, forgive some sinner and wink your eye at some homely girl.”
-H. L. Mencken
Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.
Follow his stuff via Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.
For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.
Support always welcome via the digital tip jar.
Bitcoin public address: bc1qvq4hgnx3eu09e0m2kk5uanxnm8ljfmpefwhawv
Wishing you happy insights and a safe return.
You are looking in the wrong place. Shamanism is Satanism, it will never ever bring peace to your soul (except if you are high, but it doesn't last long).
If you really want to find peace and spiritual growth, leave psychedelic substances, and start here:
Atheists and agnostics would start to find answers in peer-reviewed Near Death Experiences. Consciousness, intelligence, will, are all spiritual properties of the spiritual immortal soul. How do we know that? some of the blind from birth see in colors for the first time when they are brain dead (no electricity, no activity, no bloodflow, no oxygen) and also no heartbeat and no breathing. The same happens with some of the deaf: they listen for the first time to conversations around or if they go up, even celestial music!
“there are characteristic features that are commonly observed in NDEs. These characteristics include a perception of seeing and hearing apart from the physical body, passing into or through a tunnel, encountering a mystical light, intense and generally positive emotions, a review of part or all of their prior life experiences, encountering deceased loved ones, and a choice to return to their earthly life.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6172100/
5 peer reviewed experiences (among dozens):
https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/credible-near-death-experience-stories
Struck by lighting and came back from near-death to tell us about how we will be Judged:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xx5gCAmR4Ss
"God is love" says the Bible, the Word of God (1 John 4:7-12) Do you believe in love? then you believe in God. How do you prove love to yourself? If you prove love, you prove God! There’s no love without God, the source of all true love. He’s not only the love of my life, He’s the life of my love!
Jesus said “I’m... the life.” (John 14:16)
“God gives life to everything.” (1 Timothy 6, 13)
Do you believe in life? You prove life, you prove God, eternal life, source of all life:
https://www.openbible.info/topics/god_is_life
That is where you should start your journey of discovery, but first pray: "God, life of my love, if you exist, please show me the way to find the bliss of knowing You"
or even better:
Think this with your heart: “Jesus, if you are the Son of God, I consecrate my heart to your Heart. Please send me the Holy Spirit so I can see Truth and have the courage to convert and follow Him wherever He leads”
Mathematical proof of God’s mind
Who could have imagined that mathematical images could be so beautiful?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OlD2rcm971U
Movie Review: After Death
https://www.catholic365.com/article/32264/movie-review-after-death.html
Scientific proof of God and the soul:
http://www.catholic365.com/article/26227/scientific-proof-of-god-and-the-immortal-soul.html
Scientific proof of religion
https://www.quora.com/What-do-you-think-really-happens-after-we-die/answers/46502105
What do you believe comes after death (Science backs religion)?
https://www.quora.com/What-do-you-believe-comes-after-death/answer/Federico-A-Nazar
https://www.quora.com/What-do-you-think-really-happens-after-we-die/answers/46502105
Which Christian denomination is more Biblical?
https://www.quora.com/Which-is-the-true-Christianity-Protestantism-or-Catholicism/answer/Federico-A-Nazar
Why aren't atheists convinced by miracles which happened, and are scientifically proven?
https://www.quora.com/Why-arent-atheists-convinced-by-miracles-which-happened-and-are-scientifically-proven/answer/Federico-A-Nazar
If you want to find the true Church, among 40 thousand denominations, start reading the writings of the first Christians, before the Roman Empire, like Augustine of Hippo (start with Confessions):
https://www.augustinus.it/links/inglese/opere.htm
Irenaeus of Lyon, etc.:
https://ccel.org/fathers
You'll discover which Church is the most faithful to the Bible and early Christianity before the Roman Empire. Hint: which religion you would belong to, if you were born 600 years ago, continuing uninterruptedly the teachings held by the early Christians?