Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kimyo's avatar
kimyo
18h

>>Thus, it seems to me the only solution for the Irish at this point is extreme and ruthless consequences meted out to the migrants themselves....

in this civil war which you are clearly not fomenting, the absolute worst thing the irish white can do is 'mete out extreme and ruthless consequences' to the migrants.

this is clearly the globalist's plan. the obvious result is a bunch of dead and imprisoned white irish.

instead of taking up the second half of your 'cure', the globalists must be the focus. your irish readers should be advised NOT to start knocking off non white people.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Brian Murphy's avatar
Brian Murphy
17h

It is a sad state of affairs, but the Irish brought this on themselves. Ireland voted to legalize abortion—kill their offspring—in 2018, and now they average only 1.34 children per family. They have decided for erasure in exchange for creature comforts.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ben Bartee · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture