Anchor babies and future Democrat voters rain down from the Caribbean skies like little demographic carpet-bombs, ejected from commercial aircraft.

Via The Independent (emphasis added):

“A woman has given birth on a flight traveling from Jamaica to New York City - but whether the baby will be a U.S. citizen remains an unanswered question… A baby born over U.S. airspace is automatically granted U.S. citizenship but the Caribbean Airline flight’s precise location at the moment of birth has not been confirmed… Regarding the child’s legal status, Miami-based immigration attorney Juan Carlos Rivera told The Independent: “The key legal principle here is jus soli*, ‘right of the soil,’ which is embedded in the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “U.S. airspace is considered U.S. territory, so if this baby was born while the plane was within 12 nautical miles of the U.S. coastline, she or he would automatically qualify for U.S. citizenship by birthright. The mother wouldn’t need to ‘claim’ it if the birth occurred in U.S. airspace — citizenship attaches at the moment of birth.”” *Jus soli!

“Right of soil”!

In other words, anchor babies from all around the Third World descending to Earth onto American soil, emerging from their womb cocoons and transforming themselves into diverse butterfly citizens upon impact, is surely what the framers of the 14th Amendment intended in 1866 when they inscribed jus soli into law.

Surely?

Apparently, by some legal jujitsu, U.S. airspace — even U.S. airspace over an ocean, which is comprised of water — qualifies as “American soil” per the 14th Amendment.

Ergo, migrant babies born in the friendly skies get no-questions-asked citizenship.

That’s called Democracy™.

Learn to appreciate it, bigot, while you can still avoid the re-education camp once Democrats regain executive power (propelled into office by the migrant vote).

Via National Archives (emphasis added):

“AMENDMENT XIV Section 1.

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

How’s that for broad constructionism?

An obvious wrinkle in logic: could the authors of the 14th Amendment have foreseen mid-air births over an ocean way back in 1866, forty years before the Wright brothers took the first flight in Kitty Hawk in 1903, and taken that scenario into account in the framing of the text?

To ask the question is to answer it.

Yet, as has been noted many times, it’s impossible to argue with progressives (and progressive judges, in particular) who pretend not to understand basic things that contradict their ideology (in this case, the systematic replacement of the native population) so as not to have to defend their absurd positions.

Related: Polish High Court Rules National Sovereignty Supersedes EU Authority, EU Sues

Like when the final boss of DEI hires, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, couldn’t answer “what is a woman?” in her confirmation hearing.

Yet here we are.

Related: WATCH: MSNBC Suggests Trump Plans to Deport African-Americans

Even Justice Ketanji, as unimpressive as she is, knows what a woman is, but she can’t say what she knows is true because it would undercut her commitment to Social Justice™, and possibly cost her the nomination after the gender goblins with whom she has aligned herself chimp out.

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In the same way, no one in their right mind believes that some migrant on a Caribbean Airlines flight from Jamaica plopping out a baby mid-flight has any conceivable moral claim to U.S. citizenship.

In related news, reporting from March indicates that, over the last decade and a half, after Obama waived visa requirements for Chinese nationals vesting U.S. territories in 2009, they plopped out as many as 1.5 million “Americans” and likely future CCP assets — like Feng Feng, who seduced degenerate, allegedly feminist Congressmen Eric Swalwell for “me love you long time” espionage — using jus soli.

Via New York Post (emphasis added):

“The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), a US territory northeast of Guam in the Pacific Ocean, has been flooded with so-called “birth tourists” since 2009 when then-president Barack Obama introduced a visa-waiver program for Chinese nationals. China-watchers estimate about 1,000 companies offer birth tourism to the Northern Mariana Islands, other US overseas territories and even the US mainland. They claim a gob-smacking 1.5 million American babies are being raised in China by Chinese parents who’ve participated in birth tourism… A good chunk of those kids will reach voting age this decade. At age 21 they will be eligible to petition for green cards for parents and siblings, who can then bring along other family members to live in the US. “It’s not just the voting aspect, it’s the chain migration laws,” said Chmielenski. “If their family could afford the prices charged for this birth tourism scheme, there’s a good chance they can afford a residence in the US. That raises concerns. Most wealthy Chinese nationals tend to have connections to the government there.””

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

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