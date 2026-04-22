Armageddon Prose

Armageddon Prose

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Kimberly's avatar
Kimberly
15h

Speaking of Democratic re-education camps, I have read about several Democrats , Susan Rice is the only name I remember, threatening vengeance when their team regains control of the country. She not only wants to prosecute/persecute everyone in the Trump Administration, but wants retribution on the Americans that elected him. I have learned, in my old age, to believe people when they state their position.

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Henry Balfour's avatar
Henry Balfour
2h

I was pretty sure that an airline is not allowed to fly an imminently birthing woman on any international routes

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