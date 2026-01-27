First of all, let’s establish that, if the federal government were actually serious about eliminating the illegal immigrant population in the United States, it would take the following steps:

· Close illegal immigrant bank accounts, seize the money, and only return it once they’re on a one-way flight back home · Cut off migration welfare services distributed through state programs by holding federal funding over sanctuary states’ heads · Institute a 100% tax on foreign remittances · Throw employers, especially executives of large corporations, in prison for violating labor law

Thus far, the administration hasn’t done any of that, as far as I have seen, and doesn’t seem interested in doing so.

We all know the reason these options will never be exercised, and it’s colored green.

Instead, they’re kicking a hornet’s nest and fomenting a massive insurrection with highly publicized, heavy-handed federal police presences with masked agents on American streets — and picking up and deporting an extremely tiny percentage of the illegal immigrant population in the process.

Assuming, again, the actual goal is getting rid of the illegals, in no way is ICE’s current strategy a good return on investment. Partisan, servile influencers will claim otherwise, but they’re lying.

Which brings us to the precedent of massive federal paramilitary presence on American streets that ICE, and its parent organization DHS, are currently setting.

(As a disclaimer, I understand immigration enforcement is a legitimate use case for federal boots on the ground under the Constitution. But, looking into the crystal ball, the left and the national security apparatus don’t care about constitutionality when wielding federal power and won’t in the future.)

While the only real political faction (MAGA/America First, broadly speaking) with the will and potential to successfully fight the national security state watches indifferently because the current target is illegal immigrants, who everyone in that faction rightly agrees need to be purged from the country, Palantir is currently testing out its new AI capabilities in conjunction with ICE on the streets of Minneapolis, refining and honing them for maximum efficacy.

Via 404 Media:

“Palantir is working on a tool for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that populates a map with potential deportation targets, brings up a dossier on each person, and provides a “confidence score” on the person’s current address, 404 Media has learned. ICE is using it to find locations where lots of people it might detain could be based. The findings, based on internal ICE material obtained by 404 Media, public procurement records, and recent sworn testimony from an ICE official, show the clearest link yet between the technological infrastructure Palantir is building for ICE and the agency’s activities on the ground. The tool receives peoples’ addresses from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) among a range of other sources, according to the material.”

During the brutal reign of the Brandon entity, I wrote a lengthy piece detailing how the national security state redirected all of its newfound legal authorities and surveillance capabilities — provided for by the PATRIOT Act and similar legislation while the public was still in shock from 9/11 and willing to hand over whatever civil liberties the government demanded in return for the mirage of safety — away from its original nominal purpose, combating domestic terror, and onto the new enemies of the state: “domestic terrorists” (meaning anyone opposed to child trannyism, COVID lockdowns, purveyors of Climate Change™, etc.)

Problem-reaction-solution.

If and when the Democrats recapture power and the permanent ruling class, globalist technocracy regains total control instead of its current partial control under the Trump administration, it’s going to unleash absolute hell on “domestic terrorists” — 100 times worse in scope and scale than it did on the January 6th protesters.

When the next lab-made virus drops, CDC could very plausibly be absorbed into DHS under the guise of the pandemic being a national security issue, at which point agents will be armed and deputized for anti-vaxx patrol.

That’s just one use case off the top of my head — we could come up with thousands.

No president in the last century — except JFK, who got his head popped off in front of the world — has ever attempted to even modestly roll back federal power. It only grows and grows by the year, further and further removed from accountability. The nominal targets change with the leaves, but all the while the power metastasizes, as no countervailing force has the means to keep it in check.

The mass migration agenda so favored by the Deep State across the entire Western world has provided many benefits — accrued to it, obviously, not to the people in whose name it governs — and it seems that migrants serving as the latest guinea pigs for the burgeoning techno-dystopia is just another in the list.

Again, I outlined multiple obvious methods at the top to tackle the illegal immigrant quagmire — a real and solvable problem — without normalizing masked federal agents on American streets, which the federal government refuses to use, opting instead for the scenes of carnage on the street that only galvanize the left and expand the national security state, to very little return in the form of deported migrants. (300,000 last year in total were deported, juxtaposed with 30-50 million in the country).

One must wonder why that is.

